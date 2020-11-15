Once again the Hunting Club membership met at Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe on the opening day of deer season, because we didn’t have a lease. By 7 a.m., the first truck pulled into the parking lot and a hunter emerged.
Doc rose, hooked a finger into the handle of his coffee mug, and headed for the door.
“That’s old Bill McCavity. Let’s go see his deer.”
Delbert P. Axelrod, a useless carbon-based creature, frowned.
“How do you know he has a deer in the back?”
“Because he always shoots one.” Wrong Willie followed Doc.
I stopped to refill my coffee mug, so the boys were already gathered around the bed of Bill’s truck. The pickup was still running for some reason. I looked over the bed to see a wide ten-point. Bill grinned and pointed.
“Look at that spread.”
“It’s a fine deer,” Doc offered. “Look how long those tines are.”
“Thanks, Doc.” Bill shook a cigarette from the pack and lipped one out, lit it and took a drag. Before he could say anything else, a coughing fit erupted and he hacked for the next minute.
He finally regained his breath and took another drag. Letting it out through his nose, he chuckled.
“That’s better. I wasn’t sure I’d get out of the lease after I shot this old boy. This truck sounded just like those coughs and I thought it was going to give up the ghost.”
“I had one break down on opening day about 25 years ago.” I pointed at Willie. “You remember? I had to hike out and get a wrecker. You came to Brownwood to bring me home.”
“Sure do.” He took a sip of coffee and one eyebrow rose. “You also had a truck that died and stayed that way until the next morning. Then the next day it cranked up and ran like it was new.”
“It was the ignition module. It did that one other time and I never had trouble with it again.”
“It died twice before I got to my stand.” Bill sucked in another lungful of smoke. “I worried about it until this buck showed up. Look how big he is. I was lucky it started, and I wouldn’t turn it off because I was afraid it wouldn’t crank again. I sure didn’t want to be afoot in the back of that big ranch, so I rassled him up in the back. Liked to not been able to get him in, then I headed on out here.”
“You could have called for help,” Delbert suggested. “I’d have come out to get you.”
The cigarette bobbed between his lips as Bill talked.
“I would have, but my phone died and I don’t have my charger with me.”
“I was wondering why your truck was still running.”
When we’re out in the field, I often leave my diesel running when we stop, but few people do that with gas engines. The words were barely out of my mouth when Bill’s pickup shuddered and died.
“Well, I gotta go, boys.” He crushed out his cigarette. “I need to get this buck to the processor and drop the truck off at the shop.” We backed away and he climbed into the cab. The starter whined, but the pickup refused to start. He was out and rejoined us a minute later.
“Well, ain’t that the devil?”
The air immediately warmed as the sun came out from behind the clouds.
Bill sighed.
“Hey Delbert, you said you’d help. Would you take my deer to the processor? I don’t want him out here in this sun any longer than I have to.”
“Sure.” As we watched, he and Delbert unloaded the deer and moved him to Delbert’s truck bed.
In the meantime, Doc slipped behind Bill’s steering wheel and hit the starter. The truck roared to life. Excited, Bill rushed around and they changed places.
“Delbert! I’m heading for the shop while it’s still running. Follow me and we’ll go to the processor after I drop it off.”
“It’s a deal.”
Bill shifted into gear and headed out as Delbert closed his tailgate. One of the deer’s legs stuck up over the top and he was trying to shove it back down when Art Robinson, the local game warden, pulled into the lot.
Willie leaned against his truck.
“This is gonna be good.”
Art parked behind Delbert’s truck and looked into the back.
“Nice deer, Delbert. You weren’t trying to hide it from me when I pulled in, were you?”
“Well, uh, thanks…but…no…”
“I can understand why you would. There’s a little problem here, right?”
“Uh, why do you say that?”
“Because you seem to be as nervous as a cat in a doghouse and I figure that’s because you know you forgot to tag it.”
“Uh, oh.” Doc looked at us and spoke softly. “Poor Bill was so rattled about his truck he didn’t tag his deer.”
We laughed as Delbert held out both hands.
“Wait! It’s not mine. I’m holding it for a friend…”
We are all former school administrators, and Doc, Jerry Wayne and Willie were all high school principals at one time. Doc laughed.
“Delbert, you don’t know how many times I heard that when we pulled kids into the office for drugs.”
“Drugs! No, wait! Art, it’s not my deer.”
“What’d it do, jump in the back and die?”
“Well, no, it was dead when I put it back there. We. When we loaded him. It belongs to Bill.”
“Bill who?”
“Bill McCavity.”
“There’s no tag with that name on here you know.”
Delbert looked around for help, but we’d already drifted inside for more coffee that we enjoyed while Delbert did his best to explain things to the game warden. We let him squirm for a while out there under the game warden’s grilling before Willie left to go find Bill and bring him back to explain things.
It was the perfect opening day, despite the fact that we didn’t get to hunt.
