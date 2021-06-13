Back when the girls were little, I essentially worked three jobs so we could put money back for summer vacations. My primary job was with the Garland ISD, but those who read my newspaper columns know I produced one a week.
By the end of 1999, the column that originated in The Paris News appeared in over 50 newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. It brought in enough extra cash that we could put it back for those trips, and in addition, I worked weekends as a wedding photographer, putting up with Bridezillas, self-absorbed grooms and wedding parties that spent much of their time outside either drinking or smoking grass.
I endured the high-stress job for years to earn enough to travel with the girls, and take them to as many places as possible while they were young, so we could build memories that would last a lifetime.
We were talking to the girls not long ago while their kids ran through the house like savages.
“I miss those trips.” I watched my granddaughters rush past, dressed like Disney princesses.
The Redhead rolled her eyes.
“They weren’t all that relaxing.”
Taz agreed.
“Y’all kept us on the run.”
“Well, that’s because we wanted y’all to get as much out of them as possible.”
“Hey Dad, remember when we went to Hawaii and you made us take that 13-mile hike?” The Redhead disappeared into my office and returned with a photo of her, Taz, and the War Department. All three looked like drowned rats. “It rained on us all the way. Do we look like we’re having a great time?”
“You were in Hawaii.”
“We would have preferred to lay on the beach.” Taz picked up Baby Kellen, who was tired of rolling around on the floor.
“You couldn’t do that because it was raining.” I shook my head. “And besides, you were about thirteen. You wouldn’t have laid on the beach for very long anyway.”
The Redhead pointed at her son Parker, who was in kindergarten.
“Don’t step on the baby, ya knothead. But Dad, remember when we went to the Grand Canyon on our way to California?”
“Sure do. That was a great trip.”
“What I remember is hiking through the desert, and then y’all woke us up at four in the morning to go out to the rim.”
The War Department grinned.
“That’s the morning I spilled coffee all over my white sweater.”
“She’s talking about getting up so early to see the sunrise.” With Baby Kellen on one hip, Taz disappeared into my office and came out with another photo. “Look at us. Our hair is standing straight up and we look like we hadn’t slept in a week.”
“But you got to see the sun come up over the Grand Canyon, and then we saw the sunset from another point. Most people don’t make the effort to do either of those things. Besides, we went to Disneyland that trip.”
“That was fun,” the Redhead conceded, “but two days later we were almost eaten by a bear in the Redwood National Forest while we were taking another marathon hike.”
“Not really.” I shook my head. “We never really saw that bear even though it scared one woman hiker so much she ran past us like a bolt of lightning, but it was a cool memory, right?”
“It scared me to death.” The Redhead shuddered. “Almost as much as when y’all made us go down in that cave in South Dakota. I was convinced those tour guides were luring us down there into the bowels of the earth to kill us all. I still hate caves to this day because of that.”
“Those were park rangers, and no one was going to kill you.”
“It was traumatic just the same.”
“That was another fine trip.” I remembered the Class C camper we drove from Colorado Springs, to South Dakota for several days before we drove back to central Colorado for a raft trip.
Taz poked a bottle into Baby Kellen’s mouth.
“We were on the go from the time we left the house until we finally got home in the middle of the night two weeks later. I remember sleeping in the camper while we drove for thousands of miles.”
“It wasn’t thousands, it was hundreds, but you had that raft trip and…”
“We had another murderous hike the next day.” The Redhead raised an eyebrow. “What’s with you two? We walked for days in New York City, and even on that one little weekend trip down around Houston, we had to paddle canoes for miles into the wind down on Buffalo Creek.”
“It was only one mile, and we wanted y’all to get outside. To get some exercise. You caught fish on that trip. And the time we went to Alaska, y’all caught fish there, too.”
“And we hiked. We hiked all through the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and I cut my leg on a sharp rock.” The Redhead pointed at a tiny scar. “See? Scarred for life.”
I leaned back and grinned.
“See, you made my point. Here we are talking about them. Now, I hear y’all are taking the kids camping this weekend in Bonham State Park. They’ll make memories of their own.”
The War Department raised an eyebrow.
“You realize we’re taking them all in the trailer, right?”
“Huh?”
“Yep. I reserved two campsites, one for the trailer and the second for our tent so the bigger kids can sleep out.”
I thought for a minute.
“Well, make sure everyone has good tennis or hiking shoes, ’cause we’re getting up early in the mornings to walk some trails while the sun comes up.” I went to get my own hiking gear, and as I left, I heard the Redhead.
“He won’t give up.”
Taz’s voice sounded wistful.
“Hope he gets the kids’ little fishing poles, though.”
