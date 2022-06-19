I know animals and insects have certain instincts. Their behaviors are hard-wired into the brain at birth, and not learned behavior. Baby deer stand quietly in order to avoid predators, fish immediately swim and eat algae, insect larvae and small aquatic insects, and all species of wasps have it out for me.
Where did they get that? Well, I reckon it’s my own fault.
When Cousin and I were kids, we were arch enemies of anything that built a paper or mud nest. Our summer days were filled with BB guns in hand, loaded with as many little copper balls as we could find, and wasps were a main target.
We didn’t shoot at birds. We couldn’t eat most of them, though we tried cooking a crow once over an open fire. That must be where that old saying came from, “to make him eat crow.”
NOTE: Remove the feathers first. Urk.
But those hot days, when shade meant survival, the hay barn full of winged assassins was tailor-made for us. The sides were open, and there was always a cool breeze maintained by the wide overhangs extending out on both sides.
Wasp and yellowjacket nests were everywhere, low on the sides, and high on the beams 20 feet overhead. Most of our shooting began with dirt dauber nests (we pronounced dirt dobbers) that often disintegrated in a satisfying explosion of dust and tiny broken clods.
Needing more of a challenge, we turned our sights on red wasp nests. Sometimes we were lazy and shot the nests themselves, which was no great feat. Other times we selected individual wasps clinging to the upside down surface. Those were harder shots.
Hunting Club member Constable Rick still bides his time on hot summer days, shooting wasps with air guns. He, like us, was hardwired to shoot those little monsters at any and all opportunities.
Back in the Olden Days, Cousin and I always upped the ante if we could see the stem attached to a wooden beam or the sheet iron itself. Most of the time we missed, but no matter. After a few minutes of shooting, the excitement mounted. Angry wasps buzzed the air, looking for whatever predator was attacking the nests.
Instead of running, we stood very still and most of the time they couldn’t figure out where the barrage was coming from.
But then there were the yellowjackets, an insect that’s constructed by a committee formed in Hell, and hence, born mad. They’re ready to sting anything that moves. You’ve seen them, I imagine, under the eaves of a house or barn, or suddenly one day there’s a nest under an outside table or chair, or in an innocent kid’s playhouse.
By the time you find them, they’re swelled up, standing on their toes (if they had them), wings elevated and ready to take flight to attack any living thing. Yeah, that’s where my problems arose, because I hated them as much as they hated me.
More than once, Cousin and I were driven from the hay barn, followed by an angry, yellow swarm that chased us all the way down to the house. They’re the assault weapons of the insect world. A yellowjacket will grab onto a shirt or skin, or hair, and sting over and over again until they run out of Pain Juice.
That’s the source of this week’s discussion. I firmly believe they’ve passed down a seething hate that began back in the early 1960s, and are still paying me back for shooting their ancestors with those air guns.
Now, my weaponry is much more effective. Long range blasts of chemical death that will drop them at the touch of a droplet, but they still get in their own licks. Sometimes, I’ll simply be walking through the woods and one will drop down from the heavens to sting me several times before disappearing into the leaves.
They seek out anything that I own, and will build nests where construction is unlikely and probably tedious, in order to await my arrival. I’ve opened shade umbrellas over outside tables and watched them drop on me like rain.
Once I opened the back door and stepped outside to find one must have been waiting for hours to ambush me. It shot toward my forehead like a heat-seeking missile and somehow turned in midflight to jab a stinger directly between my eyes, landing on the top bar and bridge between the lenses of my glasses
That thing grabbed on for dear life. I slapped my own forehead more than once before knocking my glasses off, and still it wasn’t finished. Launching itself from the ground, it came back again and I somehow managed to slap it down with my cap.
My forehead swelled like I’d been hit with a sledgehammer and the War Department observed that it looked as if a horn was growing from my forehead.
Speaking of her, she has her own insect issues. Ticks just love her, and we can both go into the woods, following the exact same trail, and brushing the same leaves, and she’ll come home with two or three of the little bloodsuckers while I don’t have a one.
I wasn’t mean to ticks when I was a kid and I think that’s my exact point. She had a passion to kill them after she pulled them off her old dog, Buck, and they still remember to this day.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
