"Really, I kinda like the old paint-by-numbers paintings.”
The Hunting Club membership occupying the large corner table in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe looked at me with expressions that ranged from interested, to shock, to … disinterest. Doc, Jerry Wayne, Wrong Willie and Constable Rick were at least paying attention.
The disinterested one was Delbert P. Axelrod, who was scrolling through his phone.
Doc cleared his throat.
“Uh, Rev, I don’t know if I’d be spreading that around. That old mid-century fad is a little strange, and if you ask me, it should be forgotten.”
“No, you don’t get it. There’s something familiar and comforting about looking at those old paintings. It’s a special type of folk art that speaks to me.”
Wrong Willie shook his head.
“Art is something that doesn’t even relate to paint-by-number sets.”
“Uh, guys,” Jerry Wayne spoke up. “Rev has half a dozen of those paintings on his walls at home.”
The guys looked embarrassed at the thought of making fun of my interest. I let them off the hook.
“Look, the one painting that got me started was one I did with my mom back around 1965. It’s a dry-docked wood boat and every time I look at it, I’m reminded of painting it with her. That’s all.”
Trixie, Doreen’s waitress that’s … splendid, came around with a fresh pot of coffee and rested a cool hand on the back of my neck. I resisted the urge to roll my head back and purr like a cat.
“I think that’s sweet. I have one of a pretty lake scene and my mama gave me one to paint last Christmas. We need to do that so I can have those same memories.”
“They won’t be the same memories,” Delbert chimed in. “Rev’s mom had black hair and it was a long time ago.”
She gave him a wink that would melt the heart of any career criminal and was about to say something we would have all loved to hear when Delbert interrupted.
“Hey, guess what just popped up on the ads here on Facebook.”
I took a stab at it.
“An ad for ordering paint-by-number kits?”
His eyes widened in shock.
“You’re psychotic!”
“That’s psychic, Delbert.” Doc sighed. “Though some might argue Rev’s a little psychotic at times. But how’d you know what the ad was?”
“Because it’s happened to me.” Trixie’s hand was still on the back of my neck and I did my best not to give it a little pat. “One night about this time last year the War Department and I were talking about kayaks and it wasn’t an hour later that an ad popped up on Facebook to sell one, but the thing that really got me was when our Alexa device not ten feet away went green and when the War Department asked for notifications, that robot thing said there was a sale on kayaks and an ad was in her cart for review.”
Wrong Willie shuddered.
“Skynet.”
“Big Brother,” Constable Rick added.
Trixie’s hand was still there on my neck and I wondered if I was supposed to do anything. She’d never shown that much attention to me, and I was getting a little uncomfortable.
Doreen’s voice came from behind me singing a Michael Jackson song off key.
“I always feel like somebody’s watching me.”
“They’re not watching.” Doc sipped at his coffee and grinned at Trixie over my shoulder. “They’re listening.”
Delbert looked up from his own phone.
“Who is they?”
“The omniscient they.” Constable Rick drummed his fingers on the table, thinking. “The they my mom always referred to. They say the cholesterol in eggs are bad for you. The they who say charcoaling meat is bad for you.”
“The they who say bacon is bad for you,” Wrong Willie sighed. He loves bacon.
“You know what they say…” Delbert said.
“What?”
He looked uncomfortable for a moment.
“Well, you know … that’s what people say … but I don’t know who they are.”
Trixie moved away.
“They is used as a figure of speech. It’s an umbrella term for the general public … the masses … and the old, previous masses. Now the they of today comes from the internet. You can ask Alexa if you don’t believe me.”
Her answer wasn’t the strange part, though. It was the hand that was still on the back of my neck and growing warmer, and more firm in its weight.
I finally gained the courage to turn around and found old Mr. Davis using my frame to maintain his balance. He was also on his phone, squinting at the screen.
“You know, boys. Last night Mama and I were talking about taking our travel trailer down to Galveston for the weekend, when this phone suddenly came up with advertisements for campgrounds down there.”
Constable Rick brightened.
“Guys. I have an idea.”
We paused.
He grinned. “You know, I sure would like a reasonably-priced trip back to Africa again. I love going on safari over there. It would be a great Christmas present from my wife.”
It took a second to understand, and then his brilliant idea dawned on me.
“Right! I love big screen TVs. One of those huge new flat panel 8K High Pixel Density TVs with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color TVs.”
Wrong Willie almost clapped his hands in understanding.
“Yeah, Quantum Dot TVs are what we all want! Oh wait, maybe a Marlin .17 caliber rifle. I want a Marlin .17 rifle for Christmas. There’s plenty of time between now and then.”
One by one, the guys went through their Christmas presents over and over and over, while Trixie and Doreen drifted off.
But that hand stayed there, warm and now very, very familiar. I hoped he’d take it off the back of my neck.
“Mr. Davis, what do you want for Christmas?”
“I’d like to sit down. I’m tired of bracing myself on you, son.”
We made way for him and he dropped onto the end of the bench seat.
“Well, looka here.” He turned his phone for me to see the screen. “An ad for recliners.”
