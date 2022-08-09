Wonderettes.JPG

Alaina Downing, Robyn Huizinga, Michelle Hobbs and Sam Griffin are ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in a scene from the musical by the same names, opening Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at Paris Community Theatre’s Plaza Theatre, northside of the square in downtown Paris.

 By Sally Boswell/The Paris News

Paris Community Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season Thursday with a love-song to the girl-groups of the ‘50s and ’60s, the Off-Broadway juke-box hit, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” written and created by Roger Bean.

The musical traces the lives and loves of four high school girls with big dreams of careers in music. Act I is prom night, as the group sings a series of classic ’50s hits from “Lollipop” to “Lipstick on Your Collar.” Act II reunites the girls at their 10 year class reunion as they relate the highs and lows of the past decade of their lives and perform songs from “It’s In His Kiss,” to “RESPECT.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

