Paris Community Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season Thursday with a love-song to the girl-groups of the ‘50s and ’60s, the Off-Broadway juke-box hit, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” written and created by Roger Bean.
The musical traces the lives and loves of four high school girls with big dreams of careers in music. Act I is prom night, as the group sings a series of classic ’50s hits from “Lollipop” to “Lipstick on Your Collar.” Act II reunites the girls at their 10 year class reunion as they relate the highs and lows of the past decade of their lives and perform songs from “It’s In His Kiss,” to “RESPECT.”
“‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ takes all the familiar songs we know and love from the golden age of the girl groups and revamps them,” said Amy Burrows, the show’s director. “It’s the standards we all remember but with new arrangements, close harmonies and challenging rhythms. These ladies have done a great job.”
Alaina Downing, a professional opera singer, plays Suzy, and she says this music is among the most challenging she has ever done.
“I can’t compare it to a Handel five-act opera, but these harmonies are very difficult the rhythms from the ’60s are so funky,” she said. “But this cast has been awesome.”
Junior college drama instructor Robyn Huinzinga plays Missy, who says she can identify with her character, who becomes a teacher.
“I’ve done a lot of musical theater,” she said. “And this is a difficult show.”
Michelle Hobbs says her character, Cindy Lou, changes the most over the years and returns for the reunion a gentler, kinder version of her high school self.
“All of these characters are changed,” she said, “and it shows what they have become and are still going through.”
Sam Griffin plays Betty Jean, the tom-boy of the group.
“My character has a lot of energy, jumping off the stage and doing cartwheels,” she said. “This show has pushed all of us.”
The play opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m., one week later than originally planned, due to several illnesses among the cast and crew, including Covid-19.
Burrow calls the rehearsals a “collaborative process, with each of the cast offering their talents to the production.”
“Alaina is our musical director as well as being PCT’s co-artistic director. Robyn has offered technical help and choreography and all these ladies have brought their singing talents and their common sense and their energy,” she said. “I am blessed with this cast, and Paris is blessed to have so many talented performers.”
“This musical, aside from the challenging music, is full of music from beginning to end,” she added. “There are 30 songs in this production; the cast is onstage the whole time with no breaks. That’s a lot of entertainment.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with additional performances set for 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
Information on ticket prices and availability can be found at pctonstage.com or by calling 903-784-0259.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
