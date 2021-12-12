It was a bad week for holiday movies. I thought I would watch a couple of Christmas films to see if it would get me in the mood. Wrong. First up was Brook Shields’ latest, a piece of fluff she shared with Cary Elwes called “A Castle for Christmas.”
Shields has never been a strong actress. Her best work was done before she ever reached 20. She was fantastic at 12 in Louis Malle’s controversial film, “Pretty Baby” (1978) about a child prostitute in New Orleans. She followed that with Franco Zeffirelli’s “Endless Love” (1981) at 16. She modeled for awhile, leaving it to do a degree in romance languages at Princeton. When she began acting again it was in TV sitcoms.
She’s not terribly well-matched with Elwes in “A Castle for Christmas.” He’s very slight and she’s very tall. It’s a silly film, with an even sillier screenplay, and one I’m certain will be found on the Hallmark channel next year. But this was screening on Netflix, one of many Netflix is churning out.
The other Christmas film is a bit of saccharine called “Single All the Way,” a Canadian project aimed at Netflix’ Christmas offerings. It’s about Peter, a young gay man, a social media strategist who works in Los Angeles, who wants to go home for Christmas, but knows his whole family will give him a hard time about being single, which they do every year. Maybe if he takes his apartment-mate of eight years home to New Hampshire, they will leave him be.
He does, telling them Nick is his boyfriend. Then he finds out his mother (Kathy Najimy) has set him up with a blind date. Najimy isn’t the craziest one in this, that’s saved for Jennifer Coolidge, playing Aunt Sandy. (Remember the nail tech in “Legally Blond”?)
Yes, of course Peter and Nick finally realize they’re a couple. Even the nieces knew that...and anyone watching this film.
•••
So, the serious film in this column is “The Power of the Dog,” a Western drama written and directed by Jane Campion, based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. I had two other movie buddies watching this with me, but after about 20 minutes worth, they both got up and said,”Whew, I can’t watch this film.”
It is the first feature film from this esteemed New Zealand director in ten years, think “The Piano” (1993), a film that took the Palme D’Or at Cannes that year. “The Power of the Dog” premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year, where she took top directing honors.
The film comes with a stellar cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in a dark story about two brothers, Phil and George, wealthy ranchers in 1925 Montana, a dusty isolated place.
Phil (Cumberbatch) is a bully, who thrives on belittling his brother George (Plemons) and anyone else who gets in the way. After driving a big herd into a small town, they meet Rose (Dunst), a widow and boarding house owner, whose effeminate son Peter helps wait tables. Phil just can’t leave Peter alone. But George is smitten. He goes back, to marry Rose and bring her home. She has the good sense to pack Peter off to college, using George’s money. Now Phil can bully just Rose.
Peter is played by young Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, who played the son to Viggo Mortensen’s father in Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road.” Don’t underestimate him.
The tension in this film starts right at the beginning. You know something bad is going to happen, and when it does it’s not with a bang, but with a whimper. Campion fans won’t be disappointed.
