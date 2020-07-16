Crappie on Pat Mayse are keeping anglers busy, both with numbers and size. Jigs and minnows have been the main course for these fish. One little tip for catching them — if you are using a jig, try tipping your jig with a Berkley Crappie Nibblet. Adding the nibblet could be a mind thing, but hey, it does work.
Brush piles in 16 to 18 feet of water has been the range for these crappie. These brush piles can be manmade or even natural, and don’t be surprised if you catch a bass or two, or even a catfish.
As for the bass, main lake and secondary points have been fair, early and late. I think that the cloud cover we have been having has kept a lot of bass more shallow. Along with the shade, it’s not unusual to keep shallow running baits like squarebills, buzzbaits, frogs and even swimbaits tied on during midday. Dropshot and wacky rigged baits are also taking a few fish. Right now with conditions that we have on most of our area lakes, I don’t think you can have a wrong bait tied on — you just have to be in the right spot.
As you know, our lakes are more crowded than usual for this time of year. This means the fish are more pressured, which makes catching them a little tougher. This added pressure will usually make the fish move in other areas, and you can bet they will move somewhere where they have a food source. On some of our lakes, we have some surface schooling because shad have been pushed or moved more toward the surface. This is just another reason that you need to have different baits on your boat deck.
With the heat, you also need to have white or light-colored clothing on. It really helps. Plus, you can’t forget the sunscreen — even with cloud cover, sunscreen is a must. In your cooler, have plenty of water handy. In my cooler, I like fresh fruit. The night before I head to the lake, I prepare some fresh oranges or apples and put them in a Ziploc bag, chill them in the refrigerator overnight and store them in the boat cooler the next morning. Anything you can do to keep your body temp down helps you.
Look for shade and stay safe. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Black bass are good on finesse baits, swimbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms in 10 to 25 feet near creek channels, submerged timber, and boat docks. Plastic frogs are still effective early near grass lines, and lily pads. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and chicken liver in 10 to 20 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.62 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs. Crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper areas near structure and vegetation lines are productive as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 12 to 22 feet. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs in 12 to 18 feet. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons over humps and flats and near the main lake drop off. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait in 10 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 83 to 85 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue plastic worms, bladed jigs and crankbaits near deep structure, points and humps in 10 to 22 feet. Plastic frogs are effective in grass patches and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 18-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and live bait in 10 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, jigging spoons, and crankbaits along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 10 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 83 to 87 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait in 10 to 20 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark red plastic worms, and diving crankbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, Power Bait and small lures along creek channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits along flats, points and rocks. White and spotted bass good on lipless baits and topwater lures along the dam, flats and riprap.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along channels, main lake and spillway
Texoma: July 3. Elevation normal, water 78 degrees. Lake fishing has been good the past week. Striped bass and white bass are good on live shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, main lake and river channel. Striper have been concentrated on the southern portion of the lake. Anglers should get out early in the morning for the best bite. Smaller striper have been surface feeding in early mornings and late evenings. The larger striper are being caught mostly in deeper water along ledges. Largemouth bass are fair fishing shaky worms, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 10 to 24 feet. Crappie fair on hair jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks in 15 to 25 feet of water. Crappie are on deeper water brush piles and other structures in 20 to 30 feet of water. Minnows are the best bait to use when targeting crappie.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.