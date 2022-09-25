Toni Clem

Toni Clem

September is just about gone, but there remain two films released by the time you see this: Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” and “See How They Run,” with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan.

“Don’t Worry Darling,” in which Wilde both stars and directs, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was well-received. The film stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in a film whose plot sounds much like “The Stepford Wives.” It’s about a young ’50s couple living in a supposedly perfect community of Victory, California. All the husbands work on the “Victory Project.” But Harry’s wife (Pugh) wants to know what it is, and she doesn’t like it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.