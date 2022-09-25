September is just about gone, but there remain two films released by the time you see this: Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” and “See How They Run,” with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan.
“Don’t Worry Darling,” in which Wilde both stars and directs, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was well-received. The film stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in a film whose plot sounds much like “The Stepford Wives.” It’s about a young ’50s couple living in a supposedly perfect community of Victory, California. All the husbands work on the “Victory Project.” But Harry’s wife (Pugh) wants to know what it is, and she doesn’t like it.
“See How They Run” would be the lightweight of the two. It’s a comedy thriller about a murder on the set of a film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s play “The Mousetrap.”
Also, “Triangle of Sadness “ opens Oct. 7 and is the first English language film for famed Swedish director Ruben Ostlund. It won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Festival. Starring Woody Harrelson, it is about yachting for the wealthy, fun until it takes a nasty turn. Word is this dark comedy is the bomb.
On the 21st, is “The Banshees of Inisherin,” from Irish playwright/director Martin McDonegh (who won Oscars for both Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The film also re-unites “In Bruges” actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as friends until one of them decides he doesn’t want to be friends anymore.
“Ticket to Paradise” also coming Oct. 21, has Julia Roberts and George Clooney playing two divorced parents who travel to Bali to sabotage their daughter’s wedding plans.
Anya Taylor-Joy, who seems to be permanently employed following the success of “The Queen’s Gambit,” along with Nicolas Hoult, travel to a remote island to eat at a restaurant made famous by “The Chef,” opening Nov. 18. I am told both “blood and bone broth fly” when Ralph Fiennes’s unhinged chef gets crazy with gastronomy.
“Avatar: The Way of the Water” is set to roll out on Dec. 16. It’s a sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide at over $2.85B. Written and directed by Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.
“White Noise” is the long-awaited film based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 book, coming Dec. 23. It is a dark comedy starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Alessandro
