Q. Dear Neil: Our red oaks are dying locally. Do you think it’s because of the stress of drought, or is there a deadly fungus going around?

A. If you look closely at your own photo you’ll see that there are at least two former trunks or major branches that were cut back, then left as stumps. Decay has set in and is overtaking the tree. The pruning cuts were made years ago. All of this has nothing to do with this year’s heat or drought. I suspect that your tree will eventually rot internally. Whether it will have enough conducting tissues left in place to keep it alive will determine whether it can survive.

