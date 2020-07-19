Covid-19 cases and deaths are still climbing in many states, including our own, and the amount of misinformation about the disease shows no sign of declining either.
I have written in the past on some tips for filtering misinformation in a world where discerning the truth grows more complicated. The technology that allows one the ability to falsify information using fake videos or Photoshopped images and documents is becoming increasingly simple and widely available. However, there is an old saying that suggests if you want the best information, you should get it “from the horse’s mouth.”
One of the best places I have found to get information on this virus is by following a colleague on Facebook. Dr. Ben Neuman is a relative local, head of the biological sciences at Texas A&M-Texarkana. He has been studying coronavirus species for over two decades, which is well before this viral group became a household name. I have come to enjoy his sense of humor and ability to simplify complex topics.
Dr. Ben answers all kinds of questions from those who ask, and he has been in the news a great deal the past few months, as you might imagine. If you have a question about this virus, you can scroll his YouTube channel by searching “Benjamin Neuman” or entering this direct link (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzO29pYlZACoX-9a895PPtw.) All of his videos have clear titles, and they are upbeat, short and easy to comprehend. I must say that his 39-second long introduction video to his page is more than worth the visit; the song is in my head now.
Dr. Ben also has a private Facebook group called “Dr Ben Neuman’s Science Group.” If you have Facebook, you can request to join this group where you may ask your questions and get your information “from the horse’s mouth.” His group has almost 4,000 members, and he does get a good deal of questions. Still, he and his wife are very efficient at answering them quickly and keeping his video replies both personal and under 5 minutes typically.
You can learn a great deal more about Dr. Ben Neuman with a quick Google of his name. However, I suggest searching “Texas A&M-Texarkana expert fights ignorance about coronavirus” as a start. You will find an article from the Texas A&M University system on Dr. Ben and link to a 28-minute video on Covid-19. The video is a Q&A between himself and Dr. John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M system. It is filled with information and gives you a good feel for who Dr. Ben is as a person.
If you are interested in following the details of various drug and vaccine trials, I suggest checking out this webpage: https://biorender.com/covid-vaccine-tracker.) It currently shows 154 vaccine trials with 30 being in humans and 307 therapeutic drugs, with 221 being in human trials. The page is overloaded with information “from the horse’s mouth.” All a person can do is try and find valid and trustworthy sources in a world of misinformation. You can also wear your mask in public, which would help a ton.
