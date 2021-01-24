I was the first member of the Hunting Club to arrive at Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café before dawn. The parking lot was almost empty and the warm lights welcomed me inside.
I slid into the curve of our round booth and shuffled around until my back was to the corner. Doreen came by with a cup of coffee and because business was slow, she sat on the end of the bench.
“What’re you doing here alone?”
“Just early. Me and the boys are heading out to look at a new lease not far out of Anson.”
“You’re all driving different trucks?”
“No. We’ll leave them here and everyone’s going to ride with me.”
She bit off a snide remark.
“Who all’s going?”
“Doc, Willie, Jerry Wayne and Delbert.”
“The Constable’s not going to be here?”
“He’s managing a ranch and taking some folks hog hunting.”
“I’d figure y’all would be in the middle of something like that.”
“We’re trying to diversify.”
Doc came in and joined us, surprised to see Doreen sitting there with me. She stood to get him a mug.
“Y’all gonna eat before you leave?”
“Naw.” He settled onto the red vinyl. “We’ll need to get going as soon as everyone’s here.” He glanced outside. It was getting lighter, though clouds kept the morning gray and dreary. “We said we were leaving at daylight.”
“You should have specified a time. There’s no telling when everyone’s gonna show up.”
“Dawn is pretty specific to me.” He sighed. “I swear, I can tell my kids we’re leaving at eleven in the morning, and at least one will come dragging in at one with some lame excuse.”
“I know how you feel.” I paused as Doreen arrived with Doc’s coffee. “I was raised to be on time, in fact, I’m usually early, like this morning.”
“You saying I was late?”
“Not at all. Hey, you remember the time when Patrick misunderstood when we were leaving for the lease about twenty years ago.”
“Sure do.” Doc chuckled. “We’d been gone for three hours when he got to Willie’s house. Jan fed him breakfast, and he spent the rest of the day on my couch, sleeping. Said it was the best vacation he’d had in years, because no one was asking him to do anything.”
Headlights turned into the parking lot and I saw it was Willie’s truck.
“Doreen, better bring him a mug. He should have time to finish it before the rest of them get here.”
She had it on the table when he came in.
“You think I’ll have time to drink that?”
“Sure. Nobody’s on time anymore.”
“What are you saying?” He took a tentative sip. “That I’m late? I’m always the first one up when we’re on the lease. It’s usually you guys who take so long to get out of your sleeping bags so we can get to our stands.”
I jerked a thumb toward the window. It was bright enough to read license plates at the far side of the parking lot.
“Daylight’s here.”
Doreen held up menus.
“Y’all ready to order?”
“We’ll be leaving in a few minutes, I hope.” I waved her off. “But I could use some more coffee.”
She’d refilled our mugs two more times by the time Jerry Wayne came in.
“You won’t believe it, but Brenda told me I needed to air up the grandkids bicycle tires before I left because she can’t use the compressor.”
We raised our eyebrows.
“I know, but what am I gonna do. Anyway, they’re all coming over today while I’m gone, but then she wanted me to warm up the hot tub for them too, and it wouldn’t come on so I had to….” He sighed. “Anyway I’m finally here, but that’s why I was late.”
Doc checked his watch.
“How long you think it’ll be before Delbert gets here?”
Bets were made, and even Doreen joined in.
The clouds were breaking up when she came back with menus.
“Y’all might as well order.”
She was right. Stomachs grumbling, each of us ordered a full breakfast and were just digging in when the glass door swung open and Delbert sauntered in. He paused in surprise.
“What’re you guys doing here?”
Willie grimaced.
“We’re waiting on you. You’re late.”
“No I’m not.”
I checked my watched and the light outside.
“Daylight has already come and gone. You’re two hours late.”
Delbert shifted from foot to foot, as if anticipating the need to flee.
“I thought we were going tomorrow.”
“What made you think that?”
Doc bit of a piece of bacon.
“Because when we were texting about this last night, that’s the last thing Rev sent.”
Our resident lunatic plucked his phone from a back pocket, squinted at the screen, shook it like an old Polaroid photo.
“Uh, oh. I forgot to charge it up. I didn’t get that last text, but I could have sworn we were going tomorrow.”
Doc stood and Delbert poised himself to run.
“Get over here and slide in to the back of the booth over by Rev.”
Hangdog, Delbert complied and we adjusted our positions. Doc waved at Doreen, who came back and waited.
“Here’s what we need. Delbert is going to stay here all day, and through the night.”
He eyed our nemesis, who looked down at the table.
Doc continued.
“He’s going to wash dishes for you, and in return, you can feed him and provide a blanket. Then, in the morning, all of us are going to the lease at daylight. Right, Delbert?”
He squirmed in the seat, terrified.
“Okay, but can I ask one thing?”
“What!” Wille snapped.
“Would one of you bring in my phone charger?”
“Only if I can tie you up with it,” I answered and dug into my eggs before they got cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.