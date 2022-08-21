I began teaching in a large suburban school district back in the 1976-77 school year. I’d sent out resumes to a number of districts in Northeast Texas before graduation, turning down a job in Dallas (thank goodness), before taking a position in Garland.
I really wasn’t sure I wanted to teach there, either, but hunger is a great motivator and by the time I accepted the job over the phone a few days after Christmas, there was only $26 dollars in the bank account. And so all of a sudden I was gainfully employed.
In those days, middle schools in the metroplex had exploratory Industrial Arts classes and I taught seven subjects a day on the trimester system. Woodshop, electricity, power mechanics, photography and drafting in the industrial block, but I also taught Texas history and health.
Maybe that’s why my predecessor, Joe, abandoned his job after Thanksgiving in the first half of that school year, vacating the premises while I was doing my student teaching under Mr. Bob Wright at Paris High School.
It wasn’t a rough campus there in Garland, but Joe had lost control of the class and the first few months for me was like herding cats. I quickly applied the rule that a teacher wasn’t a friend to the kids. I demanded respect and returned the favor.
By the start of the next year, I’d earned a reputation as a disciplinarian and all the classes went smoothly. Once the new crop of kids understood who was in charge, it was possible to have actual conversations with the students and I began to learn about their lives.
Many of those kids had never been beyond the city limit signs, and thought the local greenbelt was a real forest. One called an overgrown city park “the wilderness.” I recall a student who’d never seen any animals other than birds, squirrels…and rats.
Educators meet regularly, and one day I found myself talking to another teacher about an after-school Woods and Waters club he was sponsoring at his campus on the far rural side of our hundred square mile district. Rural meant there weren’t as many neighborhoods and houses.
By the end of the evening, I decided to organize my own WW club. Two dozen eighth grade boys signed up, probably because they had nothing else to do after classes let out on Tuesdays. No girls were interested.
Now this tells you how times have changed. One meeting was dedicated to fishing. I removed the hooks from some topwater plugs and we practiced casting toward a bare spot out back of the cafeteria.
The week after that I taught them the difference between bass, bluegills, catfish, trout and salmon. I also fielded questions about sharks, whales and piranha.
The next week, I brought my new Remington 1100 twelve-gauge to school and taught the boys how to take it apart to clean and oil the semi-automatic.
Can you imagine that today?
By springtime, we’d covered aspects of wildlife, hiking, orientation with a compass, camping gear and finally, camping itself. Then I had the bright idea to take them on an overnight trip. Ten boys wanted to go, and once again showing some smarts, I enlisted the Old Man to help me wrangle the kids.
A World War II vet and more experienced in kids and life than I was, he quietly took over once we reached the campsite (after driving 90 miles to a lake with all ten kids riding in the topper in the back of my pickup), and instructed the youngsters to set up five tents side by side, with the openings facing ours.
We kept them busy. They fished for a while, utilizing the casting skills learned back in town, practiced using a compass and found tracks, which were mostly dog, raccoon and deer prints.
The Old Man taught the boys how to build a fire, locating it in the area between our tents. I demonstrated how to steam cook their meals in tinfoil over the coals. They roasted hot dogs and marshmallows (this was before any of us ever heard about s’mores), and drank about a thousand Cokes and Dr Peppers.
One unexpected problem came with darkness and the night sounds of frogs, crickets, hooting owls and yelping coyotes. It took some doing to convince the nervous youngsters that they weren’t going to be eaten by the bullfrogs, or a wayward alligator.
I never did figure out where that fear came from.
It grew late and one by one, the boys went to bed. There was a lot of talking, laughing and thrashing around before they settled down. Knowing kids better than I did, even though I’d taken Child Psychology and had a year and a half of teaching under my belt, the Old Man placed two lawn chairs on our side of the fire and we took up positions facing their tents.
We didn’t talk much, enjoying the stars and the night together. An hour after the last flashlight went out, one of the tents rustled and a face peeked out.
“I expected that.” The Old Man’s voice came soft around a chew of tobacco. “Need something, son?”
Our eyes were accustomed to the darkness and I saw the boy’s surprise.
“Oh, uh, I just wanted to see if anyone was out here.”
“Don’t worry about the coyotes or alligators. We’ll be out here all night,” the Old Man said, loud enough so they could all hear.
His wisdom became apparent once again in my life as one by one, the kids unzipped their tent flaps to sneak out, only to find us waiting until all the disappointed campers all fell asleep in the early morning hours.
I only sponsored that club for one year, and was then transferred to another campus, but that campout still comes to mind from time to time, when I learned still more life lessons from the Old Man, along with several eighth grade city boys intent on innocent mischief.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
