Previews for Sandra Bullock’s latest film, “The Lost City,” have been running for weeks on TV, and I am happy to report that they didn’t include all the really funny scenes — several, but not all. For one thing, Brad Pitt does make a brief appearance. And yes, she does ask him why he’s so good-looking. And he does say, “My father was the weatherman.”
So funny enough, yeah. Channing Tatum gets short-changed in previews that make his character out to be nothing but a pretty face. Tatum has that in spades, but he’s way more of a central character in this romantic comedy romp.
In “The Lost City,” Bullock’s character, Loretta Sage, is a tired, ill-humored, middle-aged writer of romance novels, who’s having a bit of a mid-life “I’m tired, why can’t I just quit” moment. Sage’s publisher, Beth (played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph), isn’t going to let her most prolific author rest, she’s planned a book tour for her to overcome her reclusive image.
But she’s kidnaped on the first day, which wasn’t going well anyway, because she shared the stage with her book’s hero, Dash McMahon, played by cover model Alan Caprison. He was wearing his wig (long flowing blond locks), and a muscle shirt, and all the questions from the mainly young female audience were for Dash.
When Sage steps away, she’s kidnaped by a crazy Brit, who thinks she knows where a singular treasure has been buried in the lost city, a place she created in her last book. He’s not persuaded that the mission needs to be scuttled. Au contraire, he is flying them there in his private jet. It’s an island somewhere in the Atlantic. But on closer inspection, we know the filming took place in the Dominican Republic. And it is a gorgeous place, even when they added the threatening volcano.
Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”) plays the crazy Brit. But things don’t really start to be fun until Channing Tatum’s Dash decides to rescue Sage. He’s been nursing a full-on crush for Loretta for years, so when they discover she really has been kidnaped, it’s Dash, er Alan, who takes off to find her. Though Beth isn’t far behind. She needs her golden goose back and she knows how to find her. Sage is wearing a homing device.
This isn’t “Miss Congeniality” or “The Heat,” but it’s worth the price of admission to relax and laugh for a change. Besides, everyone needs a Brad Pitt fix occasionally. Directed by the Nees, brothers Adam and Aaron.
See you at the movies.
