PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School salutatorian Marietta Hamill is headed to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, despite the qualms of some friends and relatives that a girl from a small country school could not succeed at a prestigious Ivy League school.
“I was told I could not make it into a school as prestigious as Dartmouth,” Hamill said, emphasizing that her parents always supported her. “I just want younger students to know as long as you have the ambition, drive and determination, it doesn’t matter if your dreams or ambitions seem impossible. They’re still achievable.”
With a $72,000 scholarship in hand for each of four years, and plane tickets home provided three times a year because she lives so far away, Hamill said an $8,000 JoAnn Ondrovick scholarship will cover the rest of her first year costs, adding she hopes to pick up additional funds along the way. A finalist for the Cobell Scholarship for Native Americans, Hamill awaits word about what might be available for her.
The graduate’s interest in Dartmouth began in junior high when her dad mentioned the college as a good option because of its long history and reputation.
Founded in 1769 initially to educate young Native Americans in Christian theology and liberal arts, Dartmouth is the ninth-oldest university in the United States and one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. It gained national prominence at the turn of the 20th century and has long been noted for its research opportunities.
“It’s kind of been on my radar,” Hamill said. “Its long history and reputation attracted me at first but as I started learning more about it, I discovered it has a very strong sense of community, and everybody seems very close. I am also attracted to the research opportunities, the opportunities to study abroad and just the educational opportunities in general.”
Hamill credits Prairiland teachers for providing her a strong academic background and the community spirit on campus for providing her a well-rounded education. Although she has a high ACT score to her credit, the graduate said Dartmouth looks not only at academics but also at community involvement.
“It’s a holistic review school, which means admission depends not only on academics but on finding students who are a good fit for their programs,” Hamill said. “I’ve had a lot of inspiration from teachers here at Prairiland who have really helped me find my passions when it comes to academics, and definitely passion for community service outside of school.”
Hamill credits freshman biology teacher Curt Maples for his influence in leading to her career choice in epidemiology and public health during a class study of pathogens, or disease-causing microorganisms.
“I just kind of dug into the study more, and it just really kind of helped me find more about what I wanted to do,” Hamill recalled. “That was not my first choice at the time, but the older I got, I was like, you know, that’s actually a really cool career field. I think I want to do that.”
Although the recent novel coronavirus did not influence her initial choice for a career path, it has strengthened her decision.
“I am really wanting to get involved in planning and prevention and policymaking for a future health crisis or pandemic,” Hamill said. “Covid-19 didn’t really convince me to choose epidemiology, but it definitely proved to me that it is needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.