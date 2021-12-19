Have I mentioned to y’all how much I hate the wind?
Especially the south wind, when it howls under the eaves like today. I don’t mind a north breeze, or even one of those cold winter days when there’s nothing to slow it but the Canadian border, but that continually gusty warm wind that robs me of time in the outdoors is especially bad.
It’s the sound it makes, too, that moan that comes and goes. I think that’s a lot of it. Through the years, I’ve become especially conscious of sound and the fact that I can’t get away from noise.
We sold our former home because of road noise. The War Department and I married in 1998 and built the suburban house that backed up to a two-lane hogback. Our town was small, with one high school and lots of open land around us. More than one warm spring or summer evening, we stretched out on the kids’ trampoline in the backyard to look at the stars and listen to coyotes in the distance.
Then progress arrived and soon there were too many lights to see the night sky. We found ourselves living in the fastest growing town of its size in the nation.Construc-tion noises were constant, but determined to bloom where we were planted, we settled for sitting beside the pool, enjoying a fire and talking. But through the years, the two-lane behind the house widened to six lanes and by 2018, at times it was impossible to hear each other in the back yard as trucks and vehicles roared by.
Then it got worse when the City came by and trimmed all the trees and bushes that were a buffer between our property and the road. We sold the house and bought another, farther away from highways, but traffic noise still intrudes, along with yard crews and their motorized trimmers, helicopters, loud mufflers, and guys down the street who love jackhammering as a hobby.
My only escape was the various deer leases where the stars still shined and coyotes yipped and chased their supper. One favorite deer stand was just south of Brownwood, Texas, and as far as we could figure, it sat directly in the geographic center of Texas. There was no extraneous noise there, just birds in the morning and gobbling turkeys.
The Old Man was sensitive to noise, too. Especially when I made it, and it’s taken me years to understand why. We were sitting in the woods one morning during my larval stages when a particular sound caught my attention.
“What’s that?”
He leaned in and spoke in a soft voice.
“Well, it was deer headed this way, but you scared it.”
“It didn’t sound like a deer.”
“What does a deer sound like?”
I studied on that for a moment.
“Well, they’re quiet.”
“Unlike small boys.”
“I try to walk quiet in the woods, but I’m always stepping on sticks.”
“Deer do that too.”
“I remember reading that Comanche kids could walk so soft nobody heard their footsteps.”
“Maybe.” He cut his eyes at me. “I heard they didn’t talk much, especially when they were hunting.”
“What’s that noise?”
He sighed.
“It’s a pickup somewhere here in the bottoms.”
“I’ve never heard one in here before.”
“We always walked deeper into the woods so the trees and brush block the sound. I wanted to hunt in this little draw because I’ve seen some big tracks.”
“I’d rather be deep in the woods where it’s quiet.”
“I was thinking the same thing.”
I didn’t get it.
“Listen. Something’s out there.”
“There’s always something out there. It’s the woods. Birds, armadillos, squirrels, owls…”
“I heard one hooting this morning when we were walking in.”
“I did too, but it quit when it heard us.”
“It didn’t start back up again.”
“Smart owl.”
“They’re all smart.”
“Where are we going with this?”
I thought for a second and changed the subject.
“I don’t hear anything now.”
“Because we’re talking so much we’ve likely run everything out of the county.”
“That’s why I like to hunt dove and quail and walk squirrels up. I can talk, then.”
“I’ve noticed, but you have to be quiet when you’re hunting big game. Let’s try that now.”
“I need to pee.”
“Of course you do.”
“I can be quiet when I do it.”
He glanced around at the dry leaves covering the ground.
“No you can’t. You have to get up and walk back to the truck so you won’t leave a scent behind, and the deer will hear you.”
“So what do I do?”
He rose.
“We go back to your grandmother’s house and get some breakfast.”
I stood beside him.
“It sure is quiet around here, now.”
He tilted his head and I listened. A light breeze rustled what few leaves there were in the trees. Two branches rubbed together. Crows cawed in the distance and something pattered in the leaves not far away as a squirrel had breakfast. Overhead, a dove peeped by, followed by a soft snort.
The Old Man studied me for a moment.
“That was our deer, I think. Next time, let’s learn to enjoy the silence. You’ll understand why when you get older.”
I stepped on a stick and kicked dry leaves out of the way to see it.
“You want me to sing you a song I learned on the way back?”
“Sure, but when you’re your grandaddy’s age, I think you’ll want less noise.”
“Naw, nothing bothers me,” I said and sang "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" all the way back to the truck.
