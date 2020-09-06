This is very much not a political column, so please don’t read between the lines, but it is a political observation that inspired this week’s theme: change.
In politics, change appears to be a bad thing. Old voting records, previous trial decisions and sound bites from prior speeches are weaponized around the clock on cable news networks. Any high-level politician with even a hint of inconsistent rhetoric is labeled a “flip-flopper” or hypocrite, and firm lines are drawn judging the character of anyone running for political office.
Change has a different role in health care — and rightfully so.
Health care providers ask patients to change all the time:
• “Stop smoking.”
• “Lose weight.”
• “Start this medication.”
• “Stop that medication.”
• “Perform this specific exercise 10 times a day.”
• “Floss daily.”
• “Take two pills and call me in the morning.”
All examples of (sometimes) abrupt behavioral change.
The Society of Behavioral Medicine has collected and/or published 25 years of research demonstrating behavioral change that can help people feel better physically and emotionally, improve their health status, increase health status, increase their self-care skills and improve their ability to live with chronic illness.
All of these changes take time, and the difficulty surrounding behavior change has many variables, as everyone has different financial, emotional and physical limitations. I see it every single day as a clinician. A patient who is allergic to cats who owns 30 cats. A diabetic chef who can’t dose his insulin correctly because he samples more dishes on a busy day than a slow one. A smoker with newly diagnosed lung cancer who figures “why quit now — what is the worst that can happen?”
The situations I personally struggle with the most are designing nutrition plans for long-haul truck drivers. It is incredibly hard to change a diet when you are limited to food options found only in gas stations, and 100% of your job duties have you completely sedentary.
Yet people still change.
A study performed at the Columbia University Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health estimated that human behavior accounts for about 40% of the risk associated with premature, preventable deaths (like heart disease, cancer and stroke) in the United States. Despite that importance, interventions from health care providers intended to influence behavior change in patients are widely unsuccessful in the long term.
Most of the time behavioral change comes from within, and not from anything that a provider says in a clinic exam room. Sometimes I’ve seen it when a patient experiences the loss of a loved one to a specific disease. People are often inspired to make positive changes when expecting the birth of a new child or grandchild. Almost always, the motivating factors are extremely personal.
I don’t have a quick and easy answer for how to promote healthy behavior change across the board, and I certainly don’t have an answer for how to influence anyone’s political opinion. I would ask, however, that we hold ourselves to a different standard than any politician and be careful to not vilify change.
“Flip-flop” for health. You can stop smoking, you can lose weight, and you can improve. When it comes to your own well-being, you simply don’t have to be the person you have always been.
