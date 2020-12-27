On Dec. 18, I found myself lying in an MRI suite, wearing bright orange earplugs and staring up at a “SIEMENS” logo on what was probably a million-dollar MRI machine. It dawned on me that a short introduction to some common radiology studies would be a fun column, so a quick primer is what follows. To any of my radiology colleagues reading, I apologize in advance for oversimplifying the elegant physics of your artform.
You might be surprised to learn that the “X” in X-ray does not stand for anything, and X-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation, similar to visible or infrared light. Their high energy allows them to pass through objects in a straight line at the speed of light. Different tissues absorb and reflect that energy and the resulting image projected can be thought of as a “shadow.” X-rays (or roentgenograms for purists) are quick to take, easy for patients and are frequently used to look for broken bones, infections in the lungs or kidney stones.
Computed tomography scans can be thought of in its simplest form as a stack of x-rays. To get a CT scan, a patient lies on a table while the X-ray tube spins around them, snapping multiple images as it turns. Using computer software, a radiologist stacks the 2D “slices” to construct a 3D model of the body. To enhance certain features (like blood vessels or intestines), the contrast material can either be injected or ingested, shining bright white on the collected images. CT scans are thorough and do a good job showing bones, blood vessels and soft tissues in various shades of gray. They are often ordered to assess what is going on deep inside the body — like a tumor in the liver, a cyst in a lung or an infection in the intestines.
Ultrasound is an imaging modality that uses sound waves to visualize tissues. The sound waves can pass through liquids, but bounce back off of solids, returning to the sonogram probe and creating an image on a computer screen. Unable to penetrate deep tissues, they are usually ordered to look for issues close to the surface of the body. Ultrasound is unique in that it is used to look at things in motion. Where a CT scan would show just a still snapshot image of the heart, an ultrasound will show it beating in real-time. The lack of radiation present in an X-ray also makes ultrasound the safest option for imaging a developing fetus.
Magnetic resonance imaging is an absolute symphony of science. Using a magnetic field, radio waves and a computer, this is the most reliable imaging for soft tissues in the body. You’ve heard that the body is over 80% water? Well, water atoms have a positive and negative side. When placed in a magnetic field, all of those atoms align (like a million little compasses pointing north), a radio wave then “tips them over,” and the computer spinning around you measures how long it takes them to move back to their original position. Radiologists then use software to manipulate the collected images, and different filters can be applied to enhance specific areas. MRIs are most often used when looking at the brain or for small tears in thin joint muscles.
There are more — PET scans, myelograms, mammograms and others need separate platforms for discussion, but the above are the most common. Next time you find yourself in a medical imaging suite, take some time to marvel at the engineering.
