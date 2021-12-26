HONEY GROVE - Honey Grove resident Gary Whitlock, 76, was adopted at the age of 2, and he has spent a lifetime with questions about his childhood.
Why was he given up? Who were his biological parents? What was his name? Did he have siblings? Does he have living family members, and where do they live? As an adult, he had questions about his medical history for himself and his children, questions no doubt normal for an adopted child but ones that do not take away from the love they have for their adoptive family.
His wife of 52 years, Carolyn Whitlock, shares about the couple’ search for answers beginning six years ago with a successful ending coming just in time for Whitlock’s 72nd birthday in December 2017.
“We joined Ancestry.com at least two years before we were successful in the search,” the wife shared. “No one showed up on Gary’s DNA matches as a first cousin, but I contacted person after person listed as second cousins, each knowing they were somehow connected with no idea of a surname that could connect them. We would get tired of working on it, take a break for a few months and then start searching again.”
Things changed when the couple received information from a distant cousin in Arizona. The state of Missouri had changed its adoption laws and opened sealed birth records from the 1940s. After sending an application for information and a four-month wait, the Whitlocks received Gary’s original birth certificate.
“What a birthday present that was,” Carolyn Whitlock said, acknowledging her husband learned his birth name, his parents’ names and that he had three older siblings. “I started looking at family trees with his surname on Ancestry, and in January 2019 I was drawn to a member on a family tree with a picture of a girl named Ali who was searching for her dad’s baby brother.”
A long story short, Gary Whitlock is the baby brother that siblings Harold, David and Carole Ann had spent years searching for. The baby brother made contact with brother David Plagans and sooned learned more about his birth parents, Harold and Helen Magee.
Carolyn Whitlock shared that her husband first had to process the fact that he had found his family before making the first call.
“Gary had his brother’s phone number, but he could not grab the phone and call him,” she said. “He had to let it sink in that he had found his family, something he had longed to do, and he had to prepare himself mentally and emotionally for the call.”
A week or two later, he made that first call.
“Those two immediately became best friends,” Carolyn Whitlock said. “They talked as if they had never been apart, every day, sometimes twice a day. An hour was a short conversation because they had 70 years of catching up to do.”
The brother and his wife, Margie, came to Honey Grove in July 2019 to visit from Louisburg, Kansas. Similarities between the two brothers are amazing, Carolyn Whitlock said.
“From their build, complexion, balding pattern, mannerisms, even their heart stents and interest in hunting and fishing and their ability to fix anything that is broken,” she said. “They are truly brothers.”
In November 2019, Aly Spiller and her husband came to visit and brought pictures of her father, Harold Flanagan. Photos of the older brother reveal an almost twin-like similarity with his younger brother.
“When she showed us pictures of her father, it looked just like Gary,” Carolyn Whitlock said.
“I am sure there are stories that turn out very differently from ours,” she said about the search for her husband’s identity. “We were blessed with success, but before anyone starts a search, you have to prepare yourself for failure.”
Although the couple may have not found all the answers they were searching for, including details about the hardships his parents must have faced in the 1940s, Carolyn Whitlock said she sees a positive change in her husband, a satisfaction because many questions were answered, and a sense of an inner peace he didn’t have before.
Because of the couple’s persistence, instead of only one brother, Dennis Whitlock of Honey Grove, who Gary grew up with, he now has three brothers and a deceased sister.
“I hope our story might encourage someone to start a search, or to keep searching if that is what they want,” Carolyn Whitlock said as she added. “We hope this story might help someone see adoption through the eyes of an adult adoptee who grew up with two sets of parents — one known and one unknown — but both loved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.