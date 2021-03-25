Nights are getting warmer, but cloud cover has kept our waters a little cooler. The last cold spell pushed some fish back to a little deeper water, but with warmer days you can expect to see conditions change for the better. My recommendation is just stay shallow and around any type of structure along the shoreline.
Flats with old pad stems is an excellent target area because fish like to rub up against tough stems. Topwaters that make a lot of noise or vibration are ideal lures for these fish in the stems. Some lures that have a high percentage of success are spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs, lizards, creature baits and tubes.
These fish are mostly on beds, and if the water is clear enough to see them, then lizards, creature baits and tubes are your best bet. If the water is stained to muddy, a good search bait is a buzzbait or a Whopper Plopper because they produce a lot of noise and the fish can’t stand that noise over their heads. Sometimes the fish will take the bait, and other times they’ll just charge it. When this happens, be ready to follow up with a creature bait, tube or lizard. Make repeated casts with baits, but if they don’t bite you might have to use several other baits to give them a different look. Sometimes the reason you don’t get a bite is because the fish left the bed. In this case, just mark that spot and return a little later.
Another good search bait is the bladed jig because it gives off good vibrations. It can be fished fast and you can cover a lot of water. I like to use a Perch Pattern color on a bladed jig because perch and bream, along with lizards, are enemies to these bedding fish because they will eat the eggs off the bed. Remember, if you catch one of these bedding fish, the smaller male is working on the bed, and the larger female is full of eggs, so be careful with both of them. They are vital to the future of bass fishing on the lake.
Five sharelunkers were caught over the state last week, and one of them came from Lake Fork. Stan Tencza of Yantis caught a 13.06-pounder at nighttime using a white chatterbait. Stan, who nearly always fishes at night, said: “I think it was the best night of my life.”
Your fish is out there, and with a good weather forecast for this weekend, just get out on the lake of your choice and have a ball. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good on A-rigs, finesse jigs, chatter baits, spoons and skirted jigs in 12 to 18 feet near creek bends, timber, rocky shorelines, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working bladed spinners, square billed crankbaits, skirted jigs and small swimbaits near channel edges, boat docks and creek mouths. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are good on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 48 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic grubs, crankbaits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and over humps, ridges and in main lake creeks. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 10 to 20 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, crankbaits, chatter baits and skirted jigs near points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet near docks and bait schools in the main lake. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 57 degrees; 0.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, plastic worms and crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 10 to -20 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are slow on punch bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, brush hogs, skirted jigs, and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits near ridges and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings, and main lake bait schools.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits and crankbaits around brush structure and points. White bass good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and river mouth. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 49 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures below the dam, along creek channels and river channel.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on nymphs, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 52 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along channels, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along creek channels and spillway.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 2.78 feet low. Striped bass are good on swimbaits and live shad. White bass are good on swimbaits and spoons in creeks. Largemouth bass are fair fishing A-rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and gold spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near deep boathouses, timber and brush piles in 18 to 32 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
