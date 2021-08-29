CLARKSVILLE — The Red River Valley is home to many single moms looking to meet new female friends in their age range, and despite modern apps created to address just that situation, many are struggling as the tech routes often lead nowhere.
Fortunately, REAL Single Moms, a new nonprofit organization with over 600 online members, has recently set shop up at The Hub in Clarksville. REAL Single Moms is an organization designed to be a support system through friendship, offering resources to all the single moms out there trying valiantly to make it on their own. They have chapters in California, New Jersey, Oklahoma and now Texas.
REAL Single Moms was brought to the Red River Valley by volunteer Jackie Fix in May when she met with The Hub executive director Katana Yarndell to establish a meeting center for moms to come together for bi-weekly events. Fix first got involved in the organization in 2016 when she met Kathryn Thompson, the founder of the Oklahoma City chapter. She began as a volunteer and eventually became the board member in charge of coordinating events.
“At the last event, we only had four moms show up so it would be awesome if we could get the word out to have more moms get involved,” Fix said.
That event at The Hub was a diaper giveaway where moms met up for pizza, friendship and for other resources. Starting Sept. 11, an ongoing event for the REAL Single Moms group will be meet ups every first and third Saturday at The Hub Community Center in Clarksville at 1 p.m.
Fellow volunteer Mercedes Majors got choked up when asked about what the organization has meant to her.
“Unity. Many times I have called a friend from the group to just hang out if I needed someone to talk to, or even a babysitter for the night. We babysit for each other often, so that has been a huge help,” she said. “But one of the best things about this group is that they really go out of their way to encourage women to use their individual skills to help others at the events. For example, I make chocolates as a side business, and they have let me do raffles for my chocolates at some of the events, and a friend of mine is a photographer, so they call on her to help out with that.”
When asked how REAL Single Moms has helped her, Fix said: “This organization has helped me in so many ways, it’s hard to narrow it down, but one of the most rewarding ways was that it allowed me to use the tools I have to help other single moms. I love hosting these events where women can come together and just know they’re not alone, that they can have a strong support system no matter their circumstances.
“A lot of single moms don’t have supportive family members or friends to talk to, especially if they’re new to the area, so this organization fills in those crucial needs, so that single moms never have to feel like they’re going it alone,” she added.
For information on REAL Single Moms, call Fix at 405-361-0638.
