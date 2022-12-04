Thirty years ago I crawled out of a two person tent to greet the day. Wrong Willie was already up and out of his tent. He held up a cup of steaming coffee and pointed toward the nearby stream.
“I thought you were never gonna get up. There’s fish out there ready to be caught.”
“They’ll be ready after I have some of that coffee and breakfast.”
The woods have always been a place of peace and enjoyment, and that little campsite in a Colorado national forest still embodies the perfection of the outdoors.
It’s always different when Willie’s around. He brings a different intensity to the thought of relaxation.
It was a small campground outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, with maybe a dozen or more sites staggered up the side of the mountain.
There are small pleasures that most folks don’t grasp, in my estimation. We’d arrived late in the evening and as the sun settled toward the pine tops I drove the truck through the area, looking for a site away from those who’d already set up their tents, and future arrivals.
One favorite thing is to locate that site, park the truck, and then walk back to the entrance and register by putting six or seven dollars in an envelope and dropping it into a pipe. I don’t know if they still use such pay stations, but I always found it satisfying.
The smell of frying bacon soon filled the air as Willie launched another assault on our arteries. A lone camper several sites away stuck his head out of a tent and sniffed like a dog testing the wind.
I poured a cup and squatted by the fire to warm myself.
“Dang it’s chilly. Just think, back home it’s supposed to be over seventy today, but here there’s frost on the ground.”
He used a fork to turn the bacon.
“We’d already be fishing if you’d gotten up when I did.”
“I heard you unzip your tent an hour before daylight. I’m on vacation. I wanted to sleep.”
“You slept all night.”
“Only when you weren’t snoring.” I scratched at my hair that needed a good wash. “Two little pieces of nylon between us isn’t much insulation.”
“You were up late. I saw a light on in your tent half the night.”
“I was reading.”
“You go camping to read?”
“It’s called relaxation.” I pointed at the skillet of bubbling grease. “You should turn that bacon again.”
“I’m the cook. I’ll turn it when it needs turning.”
He turned the bacon.
“I wasn’t sleepy after we set up camp, so I just read for a while. Then I had an idea for a newspaper column, so I wrote it in longhand and then I was finally sleepy.”
“What was it about?”
“The book?”
Willie dug out a couple of paper plates. I didn’t answer about the book, because he wasn’t listening anyway. He put the bacon on one plate and opened our cooler. While I drank coffee and chased away the cobwebs, he cracked an egg into the bacon grease. It immediately turned white and he shoved it to the side to crack another.
Five minutes later we ate bacon, fried eggs, and buttered toast I made in a bizarre contraption I’d purchased at an outdoor store.
Willie left the skillet on the fire, and when we finished, he opened a can of Spam and sliced it into the grease. While it fried, he opened a loaf of white bread, spread on a thick layer of mayonnaise, and forked out the meat.
Slapping on a second slice, he stuck the sandwiches into a plastic bag.
“Lunch.”
“You’re gonna kill us both before we get home. We’ve had bacon and potato chips every day since we came on this trip.”
“We need food that’ll stick to our ribs. You don’t want to get hungry while we’re on a stream two miles from the truck.”
“I was still full from last night.”
“Was that the bacon sandwiches?”
“It was.”
“Nobody told you to eat four of them.”
I shrugged.
“I like bacon sandwiches.”
He wiped out the skillet, poured another cup of coffee and grinned.
“I’m looking forward to fried trout tonight.”
“Are you going to fry everything?”
“Sure. Why not?”
I shrugged, figuring he was right.
My cardiologist looked at the test results in his office two months ago and shook his head.
“Any idea why your arteries are so clogged? I’m gonna have to put two stents in that one.”
“Wrong Willie.”
He raised an eyebrow.
“Excuse me? What’s a Wrong Willie?”
“It’s all from 50 years of hunting and fishing with my buddy Wrong Willie.”
“How’s his heart?”
I sighed.
“Healthy as a horse.”
He nodded.
“I’ve heard that one before.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
