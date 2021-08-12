Well, right now it looks like we are going to have more heat and maybe a slight chance of rain this weekend. If we do get some cloud cover, or maybe a shower or two, this weekend should be pretty good for a shallow bite. If we don’t get the rain, maybe we can just get some cloud cover, which will help because it will give us more time on the water before it gets too hot. With these bright, sunny days, look for the fish to be really tight to cover on Mayse, especially along the creek in the west woods.
Now if you happen to be on Lake Fork, be sure and keep the bridges in mind. They provide needed shade and cover, and the bridge pylons provide cover for all fish. Deep crankbaits, spoons, Wackyrigs, drop-shots and Shakey Heads are all good around those pylons. The bridges are also good for crappie and barr fishermen. Fork also has boat docks, and if there is enough water (4 or 5 feet) and close to deep water, those docks are good during mid-day periods.
Right before daylight, topwaters come into play, but when that sun gets up, this bite is about gone. The topwater window is pretty small, so take advantage of it. The mid-day pattern is much like in the winter — deep. As we’ve talked about before, the fish like a secure place where they can ambush baitfish. A secure place can be several things such as ditches, wood, rock or submerged trees like we have on Fork.
Pat Mayse has some fallen trees, and some will hold baitfish and bass. Fallen timber on Mayse makes a good ambush point, and a number of baits work in this pattern. Also, in the standing timber, the roots of the trees have been washed away and provide excellent ambush places. Try Texas-rigged worms, crankbaits, jigs or anything that is fairly weedless. As the crankbaits, I like to go “old school” with Bombers or Hellbenders. These baits are easy to work through the exposed root systems of the standing trees along the creek channel.
On pressured lakes like Mayse and Fork, those old, forgotten baits will give the fish a little different look, and they will still work as they did in the past. I would almost bet my best spinnerbait that most fishermen don’t have these baits in their boat. If you don’t, then just look around, and see if you can find a couple of those Bombers, Hellbenders and also a Mudbug in a crawfish, burrfish, shad and gold patterns. These baits float, and when you hit a limb or other object, just give your line a little slack, and the bait will float over the obstruction. Be sure and keep in contact with the bait, because sometimes when it reflects on the object, it will trigger the fish and the fish will hit it.
I hope you can find these baits. If you still have your granddad’s tackle box, I bet you’ll find them. They should be so good for these pressured lakes of ours. Regardless, you’ll be on the water, so just have fun, be safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 86 to 89 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Black bass are good on swim baits, flipping jigs, wacky worms and bladed spinners near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Try drop shots, football jigs and crankbaits working in deeper water near cover or timber as well. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.65 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working square-billed crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near grass lines, channel edges, points and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, Carolina-rigged plastic worms, bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps, ridges and flats using silver slabs and white swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs tipped with minnows working brush piles and timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86 to 89 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and buzz baits early. Then Carolina-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs working road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are goodon minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver and punch bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.55 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crank baits, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live or live bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait. Channel catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, wacky worms, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 91 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 68 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on plastic baits and PowerBait along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 86 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, around points and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures in coves, main lake and points; look for surfacing schools. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and hotdogs below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 87 degrees. Fishing this week has been tough. The warmer water temperatures this time of year makes it tough to catch fish. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along the dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam on sassy shad and topwater lures mid-morning. They are also being caught by trolling Alabama rigs at 30 to 40 feet of water. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around brush structure, docks, main lake, and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel on docks and around willow trees on punch bait and cut shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in deep water around 16 to 22 feet of water near brush piles.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.