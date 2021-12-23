Pat Mayse Lake Report

Pat Mayse Lake is two feet low with temps at 56 degrees. Water temperature should continue to drop after the passage of the cold front last week. Bass have been good on drop offs and around stumps on crankbaits and plastics. Sand bass up to 1.75 pounds are biting well in very shallow on windy points and some flats using crankbaits. Crappie are slow in 15 to 30 feet around brush. The winds have prevented chasing crappie safely on the main lake. No report on catfish. The high winds have kept bait fish on the move; fish slow but move often to find the aggressive bites. Great Christmas gift ideas for the winter fisherman are storm suits and automatic life preservers. Suits by Arctic Armor will keep you warm. Make sure to use one large enough to allow room for a life preserver. Wintertime fishing can produce some heavy fish, give it a try.