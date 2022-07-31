And here I thought “The Gray Man” was getting all this press because it cost Netflix $200 million to make, more than they’ve ever spent on one of their streaming movies. But reading the provenance took longer to figure out than the film.

“The Gray Man,” Mark Greaney’s debut Gray Man novel (written in 2009), has been in development hell since 2011, when it was announced that James Gray would direct Brad Pitt. Then there was some gender switching and Charlize Theron was in. It sat around with no one paying attention until 2020, when word came that the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, would direct Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans among lots of others. That made sense, they directed “Captain America” with Evans. The film is a bit of a cross between a 007 and a John Wick film (I’m thinking of all the physical abuse heaped on Keanu Reeves), but with more action, if that’s possible. I was alert for all 129 minutes.

