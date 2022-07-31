And here I thought “The Gray Man” was getting all this press because it cost Netflix $200 million to make, more than they’ve ever spent on one of their streaming movies. But reading the provenance took longer to figure out than the film.
“The Gray Man,” Mark Greaney’s debut Gray Man novel (written in 2009), has been in development hell since 2011, when it was announced that James Gray would direct Brad Pitt. Then there was some gender switching and Charlize Theron was in. It sat around with no one paying attention until 2020, when word came that the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, would direct Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans among lots of others. That made sense, they directed “Captain America” with Evans. The film is a bit of a cross between a 007 and a John Wick film (I’m thinking of all the physical abuse heaped on Keanu Reeves), but with more action, if that’s possible. I was alert for all 129 minutes.
The film begins with senior agent Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) visiting a young killer in prison, to invite him to join a new CIA program called Sierra. The young man got a life sentence for killing his sadistic father to protect his little brother. He’s been in for eight years. The offer is very attractive. Gosling is Sierra Six.
Eighteen years later, he’s in Bangkok to take out a target selling top security secrets. But a child gets in the way and Six refuses to take the shot. He gets his man, but it’s not according to protocol, and before the target dies he tells Six that he’s Sierra Four, and urges him to take the medallion he wears on a chain around his neck. Six is skeptical until he opens it up and finds a thumb drive. This is when things get hairy.
Fitzroy has retired and Six’ new handler is Denny Carmichael, played by “Bridgerton”’s handsome and eligible first season duke, Rege-Jean Page. Carmichael isn’t happy Six didn’t take the shot, he doesn’t care about collateral damage. But he’s more concerned about the medallion, so much so that he hands killing Six and recovering the medallion off to former CIA operative Lloyd Hansen, who was fired because he’s an unpredictable sociopath. Chris Evans is having more fun than he should playing Hansen, especially when you look at him and realize he plays Captain America in the Marvel Comics films.
To get Six, Hansen kidnaps Fitzroy and his ward, a young niece with a heart condition, and holds them in his palatial digs in Croatia. Meanwhile Six sends the thumb drive to Prague, to be de-crypted by his former boss (played by Alfre Woodard). She finds it outlines the extent of Carmichael’s corruption.
I couldn’t keep up with all the famous cities of the world that suffered damage by the teams of assassins and mercenaries who got wind of the price on Six’ head. Bangkok, Vienna, Prague, somewhere in Croatia. The excitement never flagged. And one of the film’s pleasures was Ana de Armas. The Cuban/Spanish actress plays CIA agent Dani Miranda, both ally and rescuer to Sierra Six.
A sequel is already in the works with Gosling and the Russo brothers, who are talking about a “Gray universe.” The book’s author, Greaney, is best known as Tom Clancy’s collaborator on his final books during his lifetime, and for continuing the Jack Ryan character following Clancy’s death in 2013.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
