Use it or lose it, a phrase that I have heard more than once in my life. I have heard it used most often in education and biology circles. Many of us tend to forget what we learned in courses that we do not frequently use in our daily lives. I am pretty confident that my calculus skills have been mostly lost due to years of neglect.
In the world of biology, we get to study the “use it or lose it” idea in exquisite detail. A glance at life on Earth reveals a variety of lost structures and functions in all species. Only a full study of the biology of the species can tell why an entire structure or function in an organism has been lost.
Anglerfish are a very diverse group of marine fish, over 300 species. They are best known for using a lure to get prey items near and then striking out quickly to engulf the unknowing prey. Their camouflage is shockingly good, and the type lure varies from one species to the next. Deep ocean anglerfish even employ the use of glowing microbes in their bait to attract prey in the darkness of the depths. These fish were made famous in the Disney show “Finding Nemo.”
The mating habits of many of the anglerfish, luckily not detailed in “Finding Nemo,” has spawned some of the most recent studies investigating them. Anglerfish males are very tiny, about an inch, compared to their female counterparts. They seek out and attach to the much larger females and ultimately become part of her, absorbed as an appendage of the female. Finding a mate in the dark depths can be tough, and when they find one, they latch on, literally.
If you want a few more details, please Google an article by Matt Soniak titled “The Horrors of Anglerfish Mating.” It is an excellent and short read.
The fusion and absorption of the male into a permanent, sexually parasitic life, is the focus of a recent article published in the journal Science. The article is titled “The immunogenetics of sexual parasitism,” and it focuses on the details of how anglerfish males have lost something that many in biology once thought impossible to lose. They have lost their adaptive immune system.
The innate and adaptive side of immunity is heavily intertwined. The adaptive side is what produces the famous antibodies and T-cell response to an infection. Losing this ability would seemingly be deadly to any vertebrate species, but these anglerfish males have pulled it off. The fossilized remnants of the critical genes for adaptive immunity are still present but no longer functioning.
The loss makes sense when you consider the lifestyle. If you are to fuse with your mate and share a blood supply, then that adaptive immune response would cause significant problems — think tissue rejection. To transplant one organ into another body that is not an identical twin requires suppressing the immune system. Imagine fusing your entire body with another unrelated individual to the point that you become an appendage of that other person. The adaptive immune system would not allow it unless you lost it or suppressed it.
In this case, losing it was a good thing because using it would not work.
