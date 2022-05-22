‘The Bombardment” is a 2021 film by well-known Danish director Ole Bornedal (“Nightwatch”) that has been picked up by Netflix, about a painful incident in Denmark’s WWII history. In early 1945, the war was winding down, but Denmark was still occupied by the Nazis and the Gestapo was in the process of breaking the Danish Resistance movement. The Royal Air Force had been asked to bomb Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen, located in a large, architecturally distinctive building called the Shell in the town’s center. The Gestapo made it known that a substantial number of prisoners were locked in rooms on the top floor, a kind of sick insurance. But the Resistance was willing to sacrifice them to halt more carnage among their numbers.