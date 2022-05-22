One of my favorite directors, Brit John Madden, who gave us “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” has a new film just released on Netflix called “Operation Mincemeat.” The film is about a real intelligence operation launched by British intelligence, then directed by Admiral John Godfrey. It was midwar and the goal was to convince Hitler that the Allies planned a European invasion in Greece. Ian Fleming was appointed Godfrey’s aide when he joined the war effort in 1939, and is said to have based Bond’s M16 boss, “M,” on Godfrey.
The admiral liked to fish, and when his office was coming up with ideas to corrupt Nazi intelligence, their long laundry list was nicknamed the “Trout Line.” It was reported that number 28 of some 50 suggestions finally gained a following. Godfrey hated it. Churchill loved it.
The idea was to drop a body in waters off Spain’s coast, with identity papers as a Royal Marine and a briefcase attached spelling out plans for the Allies to enter Europe via Greece. It was 1943, the war was winding down in North Africa and Britain and the Americans agreed the obvious entry to Europe was via Sicily. But the Germans were all over Italy. The Allies needed them to divert troops to Greece.
Everyone agreed the plan was crazy, but Charles Cholmondeley, a former Royal Air Force lieutenant now assigned to MI5’s Twenty Committee (the group that oversaw double agents), had suggested it in October of 1942 and thought it just might work. Over Godfrey’s protests, Churchill gave it the go-ahead. Ewen Montagu, a barrister now serving on the Committee as a representative of Naval Intelligence, was appointed his co-leader.
First up was finding a body. A vagrant named Glyndwr Michael served, having died at St. Pancras Hospital and no one claimed the body. The Twenty Committee gave him a new name, rank, uniform, schooling, a girlfriend and even tucked a letter from her in his breast pocket. They decided the intel might arrive more legibly were he deposited by a submarine than from the air.
Madden’s screenplay sticks very much to the facts, throwing in a little drama here and there with family and a growing affection between Montagu and a young secretary, played by Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk”). But it succeeds primarily because it’s a ripping good yarn that happens to be true, with an impressive cast to support it. Colin Firth is aged to play Montagu (oddly, because Montagu was only 42 at the time). Matthew Macfadyen (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Succession”) plays Cholmondeley. Penelope Wilton (“Downtown Abbey”) plays Hester Leggett, Montagu’s loyal secretary who follows him on the Twenty Committee. Jason Isaacs, whom you will remember as the hated British colonel in 2000’s “The Patriot,” plays Godfrey.
Major William Martin’s real name wasn’t revealed until 1997, when “Glyndwr Michael” was added to the headstone where he was buried in Spain.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
