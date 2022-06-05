Just like sports have their clutch players, so do the Lamar County Master Gardeners.
Billie Paskin is one of those master gardeners who comes through in the clutch and delivers plants the group needs for its big spring fundraiser and other events such as the plant giveaway at the Lamar County Fair.
In fact, sometimes people just call her to see what she has that they can have.
“I got plants. That is always my answer,” she said when people request her help.
Does she ever have plants.
They are in her greenhouse, her yard, her gardens, her propagation station, near her pond and anywhere else on her and her husband, Jeff’s, 26 acres out in Powderly.
Her plants have been spread far and wide. Some of them got spread around when the Master Gardeners held their big fundraiser on the opening day of the Paris Farmers Market in early May.
She sent plants to help fill the three spaces where the group sold plants at Market Square on the first day of the Farmers Market this year.
“I was prepared,” she said, noting that while the group prepares well in advance of its events, she always has tomatoes and peppers.
She can depend on those.
But she believes in experimenting and variety, too, she said.
“I always have Early Girl, Better Boy … I know those are going to make. The others are ones I have heard about, so I try them,” she said.
She also grows plants for their flowering beauty and greenry.
Her greenhouse is filled with corn plants, succulent plants, philodendrons and just about any decorative plant you would care to imagine. She has Asiatic and Tiger lilies, Shasta daisies, 4 o’ Clocks with their little pink flowers and, of course, roses.
Imagine a plant that has strings of banana shaped leaves, but doesn’t grow bananas. It is a succulent rubber plant. There are some in her greenhouse.
There are also a lot of coffee cups in there.
“I go to Goodwill and pick up these cups,” she said.
“My husband said, ‘Just because it will hold dirt doesn’t mean you have to put a plant in it,’” she said. “Oh, you don’t!”
She said the colorful little cups make good containers for small house plants
She also has a carrion plant that produces a flower you wouldn’t want to wear for an evening out. The flowers smell like rotting flesh.
Paskin grew up helping her grandmother in the garden.
“My little granny always had a garden,” she said. “She helped feed people in her community,”
That is where Paskin acquired her giving nature and her love of gardening.
“People come over and I say, don’t you need a plant to take home with you,” she said.
She used to spend a lot more time tending to her plants in the greenhouse, propagation station, gardens and around the yard.
“I’d spend six hours out here just in the greenhouse in the winter time before my surgery,” she said. “Now I work about two hours a time. I have to take my nap.”
Husband Jeff does his share of keeping the grounds looking good.
“He does all the tractor and riding the lawn mower work,” she said.
She has been with the Master Gardeners program for almost 10 years since she retired from the education field.
While she joined the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program with a lot of gardening experience, she said she has learned a lot through her program studies in getting her gardening certification from the organization..
Before her retirement she worked 27 years in education, almost all of them with the North Lamar Independent School District. She was a teacher, an assistant principal and a principal.
