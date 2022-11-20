Before I write about that really happy film, “The Good Nurse,” let me update you about the documentary I discussed in a column for Paris Life called “Shakespeare at Winedale,” about a summer Shakespeare study program by that name created by University of Texas literature professor James “Doc” Ayres. Ayres believes that the best way to teach Shakespeare is to explore the text through performance. An Austin M.D., Celeste Sheppard (who happens to be a graduate of Paris High School), funded that documentary, which gave her an executive producer credit for the film.