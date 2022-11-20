‘All Quiet On the Western Front” is now streaming on Netflix. No, not the 1930 version with Lew Ayres, the 2022 version that is going to be Germany’s entry in the international film category at next year’s Oscar festivities. The new film, in German with English subtitles, brings renewed interest in German author Erich Maria Remarque, who published the book in 1929, a novel about his brief time serving in the German army during the first World War.
Drafted in 1918, Remarque wrote about his experience in trench warfare while he was in the hospital recovering from multiple shrapnel wounds. Recovery continued following the armistice, and he finished the novel while still in the hospital.
Like the film, the book is about a young German who, along with three friends, cannot wait to enlist and be regarded as a hero, as they were all assured by their schoolmaster. It is 1918, the war is winding down. In short order, Paul and his friends are issued uniforms that have had numerous washes to remove the blood, run through a sewing machine to repair the damage, and some still retain tags that identify the previous owner.
They are ecstatic to discover they ship out in two days. Everyone but them seems to know this war isn’t going their way. Even when their truck is commandeered by a doctor needing an ambulance, they enjoy the quick march that takes them to La Malmaison and the unique use of “trench war” that killed millions on both sides, fighting for just inches a day, only to lose it the following day. Ludwig, one of Paul’s friends, dies the first night.
Director and screenplay co-author David Berger has chosen to accent key elements in the action or while we’re waiting for action, with loud crescendos of drums or other instruments, They are effectively jarring. A musical metaphor as it were.
He also limns his story with the journey of the German finance minister, accompanied by tired and bored generals — still enjoying sumptuous foods that are definitely not on the troop’s menu. The minister is hoping to negotiate an armistice with some decent terms for his country. But the French general who is the Supreme Allied Commander, Ferdinand Foch, throws the terms on the table and says “You have 72 hours to sign.” Nothing is negotiable. American audiences may recognize German/Spanish actor Daniel Bruhl, who plays the minister. He played the German POW in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds” and played the lead in TV’s “The Alienist.” Austrian actor Felix Kammerer plays Paul in the film.
There are several interesting things about Remarque that you may not know. As the Nazi party gained influence in the ’30s, Remarque and his work were labeled “unpatriotic.” He moved to his villa in Switzerland, which he had bought with royalties from his first book, and eventually emigrated to the U.S.
He had a fondness for actresses and had a relationship with Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr, Mexican actress Delores del Rio and German actress Marlene Dietrich from 1937 to 1940. They met at the Venice Film Festival.
He married American actress Paulette Goddard in 1958. Remarque died of heart failure in 1970, and is buried in the cemetery at Ronco, Switzerland. Goddard died in 1990 and is interred next to her husband. She left a bequest to New York University for $20 million to fund an institute for European studies named for Remarque, and funding for Goddard Hall on the NYU campus.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
