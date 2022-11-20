‘All Quiet On the Western Front” is now streaming on Netflix. No, not the 1930 version with Lew Ayres, the 2022 version that is going to be Germany’s entry in the international film category at next year’s Oscar festivities. The new film, in German with English subtitles, brings renewed interest in German author Erich Maria Remarque, who published the book in 1929, a novel about his brief time serving in the German army during the first World War.

Drafted in 1918, Remarque wrote about his experience in trench warfare while he was in the hospital recovering from multiple shrapnel wounds. Recovery continued following the armistice, and he finished the novel while still in the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.