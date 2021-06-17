Since most of our lakes are slightly above normal, I’m hoping the rain will hold off for a while. Our area lakes are stained to muddy, and for some unknown reason, Pat Mayse is fairly clear. I haven’t seen it, but I received word the new Bois d’Arc Lake has filled and the gates are open, so maybe it won’t be long before the boat ramps are open. I was told the lake was muddy, which is no surprise. I sure hope the lake opens before I get too old to enjoy it because I already have four areas to fish.
Gates are also open on Lake Fork, and it won’t be too long before it’s back to normal level.
Fishing has been good on most of our area lakes. On Pat Mayse, the crappie are still actively feeding on jigs and minnows in 18 to 22 feet over and in man-made brush piles. Bass have been good on topwaters, bladed jigs, frogs and squarebill cranks in the early morning hours. During mid-day to early afternoon, Carolina Rigs, swimbaits and hard baits in the 15 foot range have been working. Brush piles are a big plus, as well as channel swings. Mid-day seems to work best for me with the deep 15 plus baits.
If you have a live scope, it’s easy to locate the brush piles that are holding fish. Offshore fishing is a pattern, but don’t forget about the shallows. The pressure is not as great there along the shaded overhangs. Since most lakes have high water, there are a lot of overhangs providing shade, which is ideal for frog-type baits, Texas rigged worms and even wacky rigs. These shaded areas provide cover for baitfish such as perch or bream, and if you give this pattern a chance, you just might have a day to remember.
The trail races at Mayse and Cooper are providing action. At Cooper, monster size catfish are being caught and I mean 30 to 40 plus pounds.
With this sudden increase in the heat, be sure to put that sunscreen in the boat along with plenty of water, and don’t forget to wear light colored clothes. Be safe out there, have fun and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are good using top waters, flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs and spinners near flooded grass, brush and trees. Use drop shots, football jigs, and Texas rigged plastic worms when working over deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 2.69 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs and craws near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits working the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.95 feet high. Largemouth bass are good uing shad like crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15 to 30 feet using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits working over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 75 to 79 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on frogs, top waters, drop shots, bladed spinners, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Catfish are good chicken liver and live bait in water depths 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs and drop shots near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.98 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, flukes and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent using swimbaits, slabs and live bait working near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows working around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 76 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. White bass fair on lipless baits topwater lures along flats, main lake and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves and creek channels. Public boat ramps are still closed due to high waters.
Texoma: Elevation rising, water 73 degrees. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good on live shad and cut bait. Find a ledge near a river channel and you will find fish. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters and bladed spinner baits in water depths 3 to 18 feet. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught below the dam on cut bait. Crappie are biting on jigs with PowerBait.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
