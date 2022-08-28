Someone is always asking me to recommend “a good film to watch.” And I’ve grown wary of answering, because I like a variety of films. I like war movies, cowboy movies, horror films, etc. I don’t mind films that are sexy or violent, but I don’t like films that combine them. I love a good romantic comedy, like the ones that Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks used to make. So you can imagine how delighted I was to learn that there was one I somehow missed back in 2006, streaming on Prime.

“A Good Year,” with Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard and Albert Finney was released that year. It is about Max Skinner (Crowe), orphaned young, who spent his childhood summers with his Uncle Henry (Finney), at his vineyard in Provence (France). There, a young Max, played by Freddie Highmore (all grown up now and starring as the autistic surgeon in ABC’s “The Good Doctor), learned how to smoke a cigar and appreciate vintage wine, swim and play chess. He adored Uncle Henry. But when he grew up and settled in London, he didn’t ever write to him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.