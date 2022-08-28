Someone is always asking me to recommend “a good film to watch.” And I’ve grown wary of answering, because I like a variety of films. I like war movies, cowboy movies, horror films, etc. I don’t mind films that are sexy or violent, but I don’t like films that combine them. I love a good romantic comedy, like the ones that Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks used to make. So you can imagine how delighted I was to learn that there was one I somehow missed back in 2006, streaming on Prime.
“A Good Year,” with Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard and Albert Finney was released that year. It is about Max Skinner (Crowe), orphaned young, who spent his childhood summers with his Uncle Henry (Finney), at his vineyard in Provence (France). There, a young Max, played by Freddie Highmore (all grown up now and starring as the autistic surgeon in ABC’s “The Good Doctor), learned how to smoke a cigar and appreciate vintage wine, swim and play chess. He adored Uncle Henry. But when he grew up and settled in London, he didn’t ever write to him.
Now a cutthroat, successful and arrogant stock trader on the London exchange, he’s a bit upended by word that Uncle Henry has died and he is his sole beneficiary. Max gets on a plane to make a quick sale of it, but finds that everywhere he looks, something is pulling him back.
There are several reasons for forgiving this film its predictability. One is the charming screenplay based on Peter Mayle’s (“A Year in Provence”) 2004 novel by the same name. Another is the direction by Ridley Scott, who had directed Crowe in “Gladiator” in 2000. But a romantic comedy is usually not on his radar. The director who won Oscars for “Thelma & Louise,” “Gladiator” and “Black Hawk Down,” also gave us “Alien,” “Bladerunner,” and “The Martian” among many others. More on this subject in another column.
Max gets off to a bad start with Fanny Chenal (Cotillard), who owns a popular local bistro. He’s on his way to catch a flight back to London, when his lawyer (Tom Hollander) texts that he should snap some photos before he leaves, it would speed up the sale. While Max is looking at his phone, not the road, he causes a crash. But she gets even.
Taking photos reminds Max of a time when life was simpler, pleasures came naturally, when the view from his room in his uncle’s home gave hints of the lovely day to come. He rummages for clothes: his uncle’s bathrobe, an old striped sports jacket, some wide pleated trousers. He’s going out for dinner. And then a lovely girl from Napa, who knows her grapes, shows up looking for the father she never met. Whoops. There may be another heir after all.
“A Good Year” is one of those films I suggest to you as “charming,”’ with absolutely no irony whatsoever.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
