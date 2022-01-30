EDITOR’S NOTE: Enjoy this previous article by Dr. Jack Brown, who was unavailable this week.
Our planet contains a variety of animal species that practice chemical warfare. One primary type of chemical weapon comes in the form of venom. Venoms vary a great deal from one species to the next, but they all share some similarities. For one, venom must all be injected in some way for them to work, whereas a poison must be eaten or absorbed to function.
Venom also has two primary uses in nature, defense and prey capture. While venomous animals are not the most well-liked species on our planet, they are very beneficial in nature and research. Many new drugs on the market today that kill cancer, stop pain and reduce inflammation are derived from venom.
A recent article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences investigates oral venom’s evolutionary history. The paper is free to read and titled “An ancient, conserved gene regulatory network led to the rise of oral venom systems.”
Oral venoms are most famous in various snake species. Still, they do exist in a variety of other species of reptiles and even mammals. The story of venom evolution can be teased out, as can about any story today, by investigating the genetics that underlies their production. The article’s authors have found deep roots in oral venom production and learned that venom had evolved independently over 100 times in animal species.
To get at the root of how venoms develop, the Japanese research team hunted for the genes involved in the production of venom in a great variety of species of reptile and mammal. One significant discovery was that a coexpression network of some 3,000 genes is highly conserved in all modern-day reptiles and mammals. The team termed this group of genes the “metavenom network.” The metavenom network’s genes regulate how much of a particular protein gets produced and how proteins fold into their final shape. Oral venoms are all collections of proteins produced by salivary glands. According to this research, every living reptile and mammal possesses the core set of venom genes. But don’t expect venomous cows anytime soon.
One key component of all venom and saliva is kallikrein proteins. These proteins help digest other proteins and cause hypotensive shock when produced in high quantities, such as in snake venom. We make this protein, and mice have been shown to produce varying levels of it. So the genes to turn a mouse venomous are all there. Natural selection could favor mice with higher amounts of proteins like kallikreins or saliva proteins that fold uniquely due to changes in the metavenom network. If nature selected for more toxic mice over less toxic over the generations, then venomous mice would evolve pretty quickly.
Snakes have experienced such a selection event and have evolved many toxic saliva proteins with high amounts of kallikreins at the base. Each story of a snake’s venom requires understanding the selective pressures each species experienced over time. Next week I will pick a few stories to demonstrate this. Sea snakes are a great example.
For now, be happy knowing you have the tool kit in place to be venomous, but nature has luckily never favored that pathway in our species, at least not yet.
