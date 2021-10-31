I dragged myself to the local theater last week, planning to see the latest 007 film, but discovered weeknight times had changed from when I looked at the schedule over the weekend. So I saw “The Last Duel,” which started 20 minutes later. I was in heaven: a Ridley Scott film (my favorite director), a historical event and it took place in Medieval France. It was as cold, violent and misogynist as one might expect in the 14th century.
The surprise, of course, was that it was written (and produced) by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who had not penned anything together for two decades since their Oscar-winning screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.” Veteran writer Nicole Holofcener was brought in to manage the testosterone. The film is, after all, about the accusation of raping another man’s wife. As in their first project, Damon and Affleck star along with the ubiquitous Adam Driver with Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”).
Damon, almost unrecognizable in a mullet and some serious facial scars, plays knight Jean de Carrouges, known for his skills as a fighter, a hot temper and clumsy social skills. Driver plays Jacque Le Gris, a confident, ambitious squire serving with de Carrouges when he disregards orders and loses a battle at Limoges. Affleck, in dyed blond hair (eyebrows and beard) plays Count Pierre d’Alencon, a dissipated aristocrat appointed de Carrouges’ overlord.
Carrouges saves Le Gris’ life at the battle, for which Le Gris is grateful, and they enjoy a friendship until the count persuades Le Gris, who studied for the priesthood and is educated in languages as well as numbers, to take over his finances, which are in disarray. Le Gris embarks on a tour of the count’s holdings, extracting rent from vassals in one way or another. De Carrouges owes him money also and has none. But he needs to marry and Marguerite de Thibouville has a considerable dowry, much of it in land holdings.
Sadly, the prized piece of property has already been seized by the count and given to Le Gris, now the court favorite. Carrouges sues for the property, but King Charles VI, the count’s cousin, dismisses the suit. Then Le Gris spots Marguerite, and falls immediately in love. When he discovers de Carrouges is away and so is his mother with the servants, he has a friend, pleading a lame horse, gain entrance to the keep, sends him outside, chases Marguerite up to her bedroom and rapes her.
This story, based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book, is told in three chapters, from their three points of view. It is worth mentioning that Le Gris believes Marguerite returns his love, so in his eyes, it wasn’t rape. But Marguerite is furious, indignant and wants her husband to answer this outrage.
Jager based his book on the actual event, which took place Dec. 29, 1386. De Carrouges pressed the count for permission to challenge Le Gris, but was denied. He took it to the king, which required a court hearing in which Marguerite was cruelly deposed. But she wanted her pound of flesh. It was called a trial by combat (duel), and relied on the belief that God would determine who was guilty. If Carrouges lost, his wife would have been tortured and burned at the stake, for her husband’s death meant that she had lied.
I can’t watch a Ridley Scott film without admiring the seamless way in which he moves a story along, with understated authenticity and events that never seem to interrupt narration. Like so many of his films, this is one I will see again.
