Jessica Humphrey’s heart lives in Northeast Texas. The Clarksville native grew up roping, rodeoing and raising cattle with her family, and she brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience to her new position as the Ag/Natural Resources County Agent at the Lamar County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.
“Agriculture, for me, is just a way of life,” Humphrey said.
Fresh from an AgriLife position in Hopkins County, Humphrey said she’s looking forward to serving a community closer to home and working in a field she’s been involved in for her entire life. Humphrey started rodeoing at a young age and, along with helping out with her family’s cattle operations, raised and trained her own rodeo horses. Honing her skills and finding how much she loved it, Humphrey continued to rodeo all through college, carrying it with her from Paris Junior College all the way to a master’s degree in agriculture science from Texas A&M - Commerce.
Humphrey worked her way through school, even taking over her father’s cattle when he got another job opportunity. Even though it was tough work, Humphrey said she felt a sense of pride and accomplishment in continuing on the family tradition, all while getting an education to brighten her future.
“It was a lot of late nights and very early mornings, especially during calving season,” Humphrey said with a nostalgic nod. “I stayed up pretty much all night long. And then I would take a nap during the day a little bit and then I would go to school at night.”
Those long nights and sleepy mornings were worth it, though, as Humphrey left school and continued work with animals. She took a job as a vet tech, bringing her experience with animals with her, but said she felt better suited to work with AgriLife.
Humphey’s passion for her job extends to youth, who she sees as the future leaders of the agricultural industry. While in college, she earned a teaching certificate and has applied her knowledge of working with children to helping 4-H students achieve their goals. As someone who raised cattle and horses in her younger years, she knows how important mentorship and guidance are. Now, she gets to be a part of helping future generations learn and grow along with their animals.
“There is nothing like raising a heifer, you seeing her born, and then her growing up, and then you see her and give birth to her first baby. I mean, it’s just a big circle of life,” Humphrey said. “There’s nothing greater to me, nothing greater of a reward, to say, ‘I did something right. I got this heifer to this point where she is doing her job, as a cow, she is raising another animal that could go and feed somebody one day.’ And so that’s what it’s about, for me. It all goes in a circle, but every part of the circle is rewarding.”
In her work with youth, Humphrey has helped 4-H kids devise feeding and care plans for their animals to raise them the best way possible and even encouraged a student who had never done public speaking before to deliver a speech. She said she’s hoping to form similar relationships with students in Lamar County and foster a future generation of farmers and ranchers who have the tools to succeed.
“I want to pass on any knowledge I have,” she said.
As an Extension agent, Humphrey said she’ll be applying all the knowledge she’s gleaned over the years from her work as a rancher to help those in the agricultural arena in any way she can. Whether that’s helping a farmer dealing with a new pest, or working with a rancher to come up with the best way to raise an animal, Humphrey said she’s looking forward to working with Lamar County residents in and outside of the office.
“I’m dressed like this, but I have coveralls and rubber boots in my car at all times,” Humphrey said, pointing to her blouse and necklace. “And so (if someone called) I’d hop in and take off. I’m just here to help whenever they need help and provide any kind of educational resources they may need.”
With those resources, Humphrey said she’s looking forward to helping farmers and ranchers surmount any hurdles they may encounter and continue that circle of life she so loves. For her, it’s working with the animals, land and natural resources that brings meaning to life and makes the hard work so rewarding.
“As far as the farming deal — I have relatives that are farmers — but you till that dirt, you plant that seed, you nourish that crop, you harvest that crop, and then when you sit down at night and your kids are sitting around the table, and there’s food on their plate, I mean, there’s possibility you grew that kernel of corn,” Humphrey said. “I mean, you provided for your family. That’s an end result. As an adult, you want to provide for either yourself or somebody else. And so that’s just what agriculture is all about. And that’s why I stay in it. So that’s why I love it.”
The Lamar County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is at 4315 Bonham St., Ste. A, in Paris.
