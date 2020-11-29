When it comes to providing local youth with the opportunity to get active and take part in team athletics, one of the best local options is the Paris Optimist Club. Not only is the club an outlet for local youth play baseball, members have big goals for how to grow and continue to do even more for local youth. To do that, the club needs volunteers.
“We have a lot of ideas, but one of the big things for us is that we need volunteers to make a lot of these things a reality,” club executive director Sabra Vaughan said. “We have volunteers during the season, of course, but when the season ends, they’re tired; they need a break. And it’s not enough volunteers to put some of these things together.”
Looking to the future, Vaughan said the club would like to begin hosting fun nights for the children in the program, and it hopes to form an activities committee and marketing committee to come up with even more ideas and help the program continue to expand. To volunteer, she said, email ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com or call 903-249-3499.
In addition to its baseball league, which is a part of Texas’ Dixie Youth Baseball, the club also partners with the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society to put on Buddy Baseball, which gives developmentally and physically disabled people a way to play.
Last year marked the first year the club gave out scholarships to high school graduates, Vaughan said, adding they hope to get more involved in similar activities moving forward.
The club has seen steady growth of late, Vaughan said. In recent years, the Paris Optimist Club has averaged between 700 and 750 participating children. This past spring, though, roughly 800 children registered to play — the highest Vaughan has seen in her time as executive director.
“That was awesome,” she said of the record number of registrants this season. “When Covid hit, we had a lot of kids drop out, so the number who ended up playing was closer to 650, but that was to be expected, and the number of kids who registered was still great to see.”
The club has developed a reputation for success in recent years as well. In 2019, the 10U team won the Dixie League World Series, competing against youth teams from across the country. This year, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented the team from repeating as national champs, they still won the state championship in September.
“We’re proud of all of our kids, of course, but when a team is able to do that, it’s incredibly exciting for them, but also for everyone,” Vaughan said. “They put in a lot of work and dedication, and seeing it all pay off is great.”
While many sports leagues throughout Texas and the rest of the country canceled play this year due to Covid-19, the Paris Optimist Club played on, which Vaughan said they take pride in.
“We didn’t just say, ‘We’re going to do this no matter what,’” she said. “We pushed back the season and waited for the governor to say it was OK, and we worked really hard to make everything safe for the kids and their families. But we’re just glad we could give these kids a way to get out and stay active when a lot of other sports were shut down.”
Registration for the 2021 spring season will likely open in late February and play generally starts in late March, following a draft of the kids onto their team. To stay up to date with registration and the coming season, find regular updates on the club’s Facebook page.
“We’re going to have in-person registration, just like we always do, at Lamar County Church of Christ, but we’re also planning on having online registration next year too,” Vaughan said.
