My oldest daughter, the Redhead, came around the corner of the cabin with her six-year-old son, Parker, following behind. I was raking leaves when I saw her from the corner of my eye. She had a Daisy Red Ryder in one hand, the barrel pointing up.
Her little Mini-Me looked like a little shadow, carrying his own BB gun. She paused.
“Point it up. Always walk with the barrel up or down. Not sideways.”
He adjusted his carry and saw me.
“Da, watch me shoot.”
It wasn’t an order, but more of a request, a polite demand, but one I heard myself say 60 years earlier when hunting and shooting with the Old Man. I paused and leaned on the rake. We have a new country place, and hardwood leaves were knee deep in some places.
“What’re you gonna shoot?”
“We’ve been shooting everything!”
I understood his statement. Kids shoot BBs at anything that catches their attention.
The Redhead rested the little air gun in the crook of her shoulder, the muzzle pointing across the pool.
“He’s getting pretty good with it. He’s hit cans, trees and a lot of water. He likes shooting at turtles.”
“I keep missing them, though. They’re too far away. Watch me hit that tree.”
He shouldered the rifle, pointing between me and the house. Before I could say anything, the Redhead took over.
“Whoa! You can’t shoot that direction.”
Parker lowered the gun.
“Why?”
“Look what’s behind that tree.”
Her voice took me back to when she was his age, shooting her own BB gun in my grandparent’s hay barn.
“Before you pull the trigger, you always look at what’s behind your target, and a tree beside the house isn’t a good place to shoot.”
“I was only aiming.”
“That doesn’t matter. You cocked it first, so your gun’s ready to shoot and your finger was on the trigger. Never do that until you’re ready to fire.”
Those words were the same ones I’d used with her twenty-seven years earlier, and she repeated them almost exactly.
“Guns are always loaded, like I told you when we got here.”
My heart swelled with pride as she spoke to her son, who listened better than I expected.
“Dad always said a gun is loaded, no matter what.”
I grinned at him.
“What was the first thing we did when we took them out of the truck a little while ago.”
“Then we shook it,” he said.
“Why?” I knew the answer, but wanted to hear him say it.
“So we could hear the BBs rattle.”
“That’s right.” The Redhead took over. “We needed to know if it was loaded, and it was. But even if it didn’t rattle, we still handled it like there was a BB in the chamber, even if it wasn’t cocked.”
I couldn’t help it.
“Your folks and I want you to be safe with guns at all times, not like some dumb lawyer who pointed a rifle at a jury the other day. That was the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard of.”
Parker looked up at me.
“We never point guns at people, and we always check to make sure they’re empty when we pick them up.”
“You’re smarter than a lot of people with college degrees. Keep it up, and remember, you’re always responsible with that Daisy and remember what we’ve told you.”
He turned toward the pool.
“Can I shoot that way?”
“What’s there?” The Redhead reached out to gently tilt his barrel a little higher. He was listening, but being safe always takes practice.
He pointed with a finger.
“How about that leaf floating past.”
She and I looked to see about a million leaves. I couldn’t help it.
“Working the odds, huh?”
Parker frowned.
“What does that mean?”
The Redhead laughed.
“I did the same thing when I was little. There were about a hundred dirt dauber nests in the hay barn and I said I was going to shoot one of them. Dad said the same thing.”
“I still don’t get it.” Parker looked back and forth between us.
“It means that you can shoot at one of those leaves floating out there, and the odds are you’re gonna hit one of ‘em. Then you’ll say it was a great shot, but if you miss the one you’re aiming at and hit another, you’ll say it was the one you wanted, too.”
Apparently tired of hearing adults talk, he shouldered the rifle, squeezed the trigger, and shot a leaf.
“That’s the one I was aiming at.”
“Good shot, kiddo.” The Redhead watched him cock the rifle and hold it with the muzzle toward the sky. “You’re learning, but remember, it’s ready to shoot again. Push that safety on.”
They wandered back toward the woods as I went back to raking leaves, wondering what his conversation would be like with his kids twenty or thirty years into the future.
I was confident they’d learn that all guns are loaded, no matter what.
