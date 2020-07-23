Things are heating up, both water temps and the weather. Most of our area lakes are clearing, and water levels are getting back to normal pool levels.
Fishing early mornings, late afternoons and even at night have been going on at most lakes. With conditions where water levels are dropping and water temps are on the rise, it makes me remember how much I loved fishing mid-day. Mid-day periods have really been good for me, and I’m missing out on this because my boat is out of commission for a little while.
When I was guiding on Lake Fork, I had a couple of holes punched in my boat seats by clients who kept needle-nosed pliers in their back pockets. I couldn’t stand to see them taped up any longer, and I’m having them recovered. I just can’t wait to get them fixed and back on the water before these conditions change.
With the down time, I thought it would be good to go over my tackle and check my rods and reels. While rearranging my tackle and digging back into some baits that I have retired, I found some good older baits that worked great back in the day, and I got to thinking that the fish haven’t seen these and they just might be the ticket to catching a few more fish. One of those baits was the AC Plug, which is a top-water but it also runs just below the surface. Another bait that was really successful at Lake Fork was a spinnerbait, but not the regular style. It was an ounce and a half with a 4-inch Willowleaf blade. This bait is heavy and drops pretty fast in the 20-plus foot range. In this depth, fish have not seen this because now most anglers are using worms or crankbaits, which are still working, but maybe this old heavy, big blade will give the fish a different look.
Another old bait that I dug out is the Floating River Runt, which dates back to the ’40s and early ’50s. It’s a lot like a jerkbait — it runs on or very near the surface much like a squarebill, but it’s a little different look for the fish. I just can’t wait to get my boat seats back so I can get these baits wet. So give it a try — pull out a couple of your old baits and I hope to see you soon on the lake. Good luck and stay safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.19 feet high. Black bass are good on swimbaits, chatter baits and plum or rootbeer colored plastic worms in 10 to 25 feet near creek channels, submerged timber and boat docks. Plastic frogs are still effective early near grass lines and lily pads. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait and chicken liver in 10 to 20 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs. Crankbaits, bladed jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure and vegetation lines are productive. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 12 to 22 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms in earth tone colors, crankbaits, and jigs in 12 to 25 feet. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, swimbaits and jigging spoons over humps, flats and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 10 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue, purple and dark green plastic worms, bladed jigs and chatter baits near deep structure, points and humps in 10 to 22 feet. Some topwater action early. White and yellow bass are good in deeper w feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 10 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spoons and crankbaits along vegetation lines, drop-offs and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 10-25’.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.13 low. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and cut bait in 10 to 20 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark blue or black plastic worms and diving crankbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, PowerBait and small lures along creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush, structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures in coves. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on hotdogs and stinkbait in the river channel and spillway.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Lake fishing has been good the past week. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad and topwater lures along flats, points and shallows. Early mornings have been the best time to catch striper. Surfacing fish have been present near Washita Point. While surface feeding, anglers should use topwater lures to catch striper. Look for birds and fish breaching the surface to get in on the topwater action. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and punch bait along flats, river channel and river mouth. Anglers wanting to catch blue cats should use fresh whole shad or cut shad. Largemouth bass are good fishing with spoons, plastic worms and crankbaits in 10 to 24 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
