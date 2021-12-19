Starting around 2006, I would arrange for a guest speaker named Sam Rhine to visit Paris Junior College and deliver a genetics update conference. Sam always gave a fantastic talk. We often had a few hundred local high school biology students and teachers attending the conference.
Sam would cover various topics, but he always gave a thorough update on the happenings in stem cell research. Sam talked about future advancements, and one of his favorite topics was cures for type 1 diabetes. Sam had a family member suffering from the disease and looked forward to the day that stem cells would cure this horrible disorder. I can recall him saying many times that in the next 20 years, we would see a proper cure. Newly released clinical trial data may prove Sam correct.
Type 1 diabetes impacts almost half a billion people worldwide. The disease can ravage the body in many ways and requires constant monitoring and injections of life-saving insulin. It has been 100 years since the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of insulin. While insulin undoubtedly changed the game and saved countless lives, a functional cure for type 1 diabetes has eluded science. A cure would require returning the insulin-producing β cells of the pancreas, which a person with type 1 diabetes is missing. For the past few decades, some experiments with transplanting cadaver pancreatic islet cells into type 1 diabetics have shown promise, and artificial pancreas technology is getting better all the time. However, a couple of new articles offer the hope of a stem cell-based cure.
If you want to read the full articles, Google the journal article “Insulin expression and C-peptide in type 1 diabetes subjects implanted with stem cell-derived pancreatic endoderm cells in an encapsulation device” and an article titled “Implanted pluripotent stem-cell-derived pancreatic endoderm cells secrete glucose-responsive C-peptide in patients with type 1 diabetes.” The articles rely on significant advancements over the past 20 years in getting stem cells to change into pancreatic cells. If given the proper directions, pluripotent stem cells can become any cell type in the human body. These cells can come from embryonic stem cell lines or adult cells, like skin cells, which science has learned to return to an embryonic state, called induced pluripotent stem cells. Once science succeeded in changing large numbers of stem cells into the necessary pancreatic cells, like insulin-producing β cells, the next step is getting them into a patient and keeping them alive.
In the research above, scientists worked with a company called ViaCyte to develop the protocol for making the pancreatic cells from stem cells and placing them in a device that could be implanted. The patients also took immunosuppressive drugs to help keep the immune system from attacking the cells. The treatment is not a cure yet, but it is a huge step towards one. Recent news stories have also covered the results 64-year-old Brian Shelton has had from an infusion of pancreatic cells derived from stem cells. Shelton has been quoted saying he feels “cured” of the disease that has controlled his life. Shelton received VX-880, a treatment designed by Dr. Douglas Melton of Harvard University and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. You can find plenty of news stories on this one if you search a bit.
The future looks bright, and perhaps in the next decade or so, treatments like this will move out of clinical trial stages, and Sam will be proven correct.
