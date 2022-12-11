Q. Dear Neil: I have trouble getting my morning glories to bloom, and when they do, I don’t always get the colors I expect from the seed packets. Can colors be impacted by temperatures?

A. Many types of morning glories are extremely photoperiodic, meaning that they will remain vegetative (leaves only) while days are long in the late spring, summer and early fall, but as nights grow longer the flowering hormones are triggered and the plants will suddenly start setting buds. Other species and varieties of morning glories, by comparison, will not be nearly as sensitive. You’ll find ample documentation from research reports online. Take a look – they’re fascinating. As for the colors and intensities, they will vary with the seasons. Shades of colors will definitely deepen in cooler weather. Do some careful studies where you mark each seedling with a stake and follow it through its entire bloom cycle. Compare your findings with what you find online. They’re an interesting group of plants.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.