Q. Dear Neil: Based on your recommendation I purchased two Teddy Bear magnolias three years ago. They bloomed the first year, but they have not flowered the past two years. They have formed buds, but the buds never opened. Is it a soil pH issue?

A. Teddy Bear is an outstanding dwarf southern magnolia that will grow to be 15 ft. tall and 12 ft. wide. You’re going to love your trees. I would guess that this has nothing to do with the pH of your soil. Think about the past two winters. February 2021 was catastrophic. Magnolias were just like all other plants — stunned and set back by the extreme cold. Big parts of Texas were hurt again this past late winter. Add to that the fact that young southern magnolias often don’t bloom for their first several years in their new homes. They are working instead toward developing roots, stems and leaves. Just be patient. Keep them watered deeply and fertilized regularly. They’ll be fine. Flowers are the last priority right now.

