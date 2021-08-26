We talked lately about old school baits and almost forgotten baits, and it jogged my memory about tube baits. When was the last time you fished a tube?
I was fishing a tournament on Sam Rayburn several years ago, and I found some big green mats where the fish were hitting frogs. My problem was I only had one frog, and the second fish that hit it took it with him. So, there I was with no frogs in the box but I did have some tubes. I took a penny and pushed it in the tube all the way to the head and gave it width. Then, I took a twin-tail grub and bit the head off the grub, about three fourths of an inch, and stuck the grub in the tube so just the twin-tails were hanging out a little. When I stuck my hook into the tube, it also held the grub in place.
So, now I had a bait that was almost a frog, but it didn’t float so I had to reel it fast. The good thing was when I came to an opening in the mats, I could drop that almost frog and then it was like a jig or worm.
This was successful for me that day, and I still use this method. If I don’t want the tube to sink too fast, instead of a penny, I use a Coke tab placed in the head of the tube. There are many things you can do to a tube, so just be creative and trick it out, and you’ll be giving those pressured bass a different look at this new thing that entered their world. Grab a handful of tubes and give them a try.
Things are about to change on Mayse and all our area lakes when we head into fall, but for right now we are still in our summer patterns. Your higher percentage times still remain early and late. If you have some cloud cover early, your topwater bite will last a little longer. This week we have a full moon, so night fishing will be good on most lakes but the morning bite won’t be very good.
Get your time on the water because Uncle Jesse’s Tournament on Pat Mayse is coming up in October, and Sealey’s Big Bass Splash is scheduled for September on Lake Fork. You need to get that practice in and be ready.
Stay safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, grass jigs, blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Try drop shots, football jigs and diving crankbaits working in deeper water near cover or timber as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near grass lines, channel edges, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, green or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet. Catfish are fair on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86 to 89 degrees; 0.95 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and frogs early. Long Carolina-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs are working near road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut and live bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, flipping jigs and plastic worms working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 91 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 69 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 90 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits along creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.61 feet high. Fishing this week has been tough once again. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along channels, dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam mid-morning and in the evenings on topwater lures and sassy shad. They are also being caught trolling Alabama rigs and using live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel near flooded willow trees during the higher water level on punch bait. Largemouth bass are good fishing shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in 15 to 25 feet of water near brush piles and standing timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
