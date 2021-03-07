Lucky for us, someone decided to do a screenplay about one of Australia’s most famous horse racing families — the Paynes. The father, Paddie Payne, played by that winsome Sam Neill, is a horse trainer. Eight of his ten children were/are jockeys. The youngest, Michelle, was six months old when their mother died in an automobile accident, and she grew up to be the most famous Payne of them all.
Australian actress Rachel Griffiths, whom you may remember from “Six Feet Under,” makes her directing debut with this, Ride Like a Girl,” essentially about Michelle Payne’s historic winning of the Melbourne Cup in 2015, Australia’s equivalent of our Kentucky Derby. She was the first woman jockey to do so.
Griffiths’ 2019 film captures the dynamics of the Payne brood, their father’s pride, their great affection for each other, the support they enjoy within their Catholic community, as well as the temerity of their priest and the nuns at their school — who aren’t above placing a bet or two when they’re certain it’s a sure thing.
Australian actress Teresa Palmer plays the adult Michelle, who was 30 when she rode Prince of Penzance into the history books. One of the Payne boys, Stevie, has Down syndrome, and is charmingly played by himself.
I enjoyed this film immensely. But then I like nearly anything that has race horses in it.
•••
Sunday night’s 2021 Golden Globe awards surprised me for only a few things. “The Crown”? Six nominations, really? I know the Hollywood Foreign Press loves British anything, but it had six nominations and took home four awards: Best Drama series, Best Actor, Best Actress (for the two played the pouting Prince Charles and the coy Princess Diana), and then a best supporting for Gillian Anderson for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Can you say ‘arch’?
“Mank” had six nominations also, but came up empty-handed. No surprise there. But “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was more popular than I expected. So were the comments about Rudy Guiliani, who appeared in the film unknowingly. Chloe Zhao won a Best Directing for “Nomadland,” scoring another Oscar for Frances McDormand. I am dying to see this film. Everyone I know who has seen it says it’s beautiful.
The best anthology series, or motion picture made for TV, was my favorite “The Queen’s Gambit.” No surprises there, nor for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Actress win for the lead in same. Though if you haven’t seen her in “Emma,” you’ve really missed something. The entire film is just brilliant.
It used to be HBO that was called to the stage so often. Now it’s Netflix. They definitely had a banner year.
See you at the movies.
