Wrong Willie appeared at my garage door, surprising me so much I jumped.
“I wasn’t expecting you to be standing there. Are you responding to my text by showing up in person?”
“Yep. I hate texting.”
“So you drove forty-five miles to talk.”
He drew a deep breath of cool air.
“Jan woke up this morning and threw all the windows open. She’s in a cleaning mood, so I cleared out. And to answer your text, I don’t have your binoculars.”
I glanced at the closed door leading into the house.
“That’s why I’m out here, too. It must be some kind of genetic thing that women share.”
He wove his way through the garage, avoiding the golf cart that cost more than my first car, the mid-century Formica and chrome dining table, half a dozen bicycles and hunting gear. He selected an aluminum camping chair hanging on the wall and pulled one down. He stopped by the 70-year-old Frigidaire full of adult beverages and selected one.
Fully outfitted, he wove his way back, just outside the garage and settled down in the shade.
“I love this weather. What are you doing?”
“Cleaning the garage. It’s been a year, and I guess I’m like the girls, I needed to do a little organizing.”
“Why?”
“Because we’ve been in this house for about twenty months and I can’t find my binoculars.”
“Twenty months. It sounds like you’re talking about a toddler.”
“Yeah, that too. The two-year-old is pretty nosy, so I need to get some things in here out of his reach.”
“It seems like grandkids keep us busy in ways we never imagined.” He opened the can and took a sip. “Why do you have so many bicycles?”
I studied the tangle of tandems in various sizes and ages.
“Those two that look alike are mine and the War Department’s. The other two antique bikes that Little Brother just restored are the ones she rode when she was a kid. They’re for the grandkids to ride when they get past training wheels. Both tricycles are for the little ones.”
“They look like they’re in the way.”
“They are.” I waved a hand around the two-car garage walls filled with shelves, work benches, yard tools, the aforementioned Fridge and upright deep freeze and racks of fishing rods. “But there’s nowhere to hang ‘em.”
While he pondered the dilemma, I rolled the bikes outside. Getting them out of the way allowed me access to the various packs hanging near one of the two windows that brightened the area.
No binoculars in any of them.
The shelves beside the rack were full of hunting gear. I opened several plastic bins containing shotgun shells. Willie wandered in to see what I was pawing through.
“Why do you have all those boxes of three-inch shells? You don’t have a gun for them.”
I shrugged.
“Don’t know where they came from.”
“I have a three-inch turkey gun. I’ll take those off your hands.”
He stacked them beside his chair and sat back down while I opened several duffle bags full of outdoor gear. No binoculars, but one of the bags contained a pair of hiking shoes I’d been missing. I put them on and walked to a shelf and my old stereo system. Turning it on, the Beatles sang “Hard Day’s Night” and it reminded me of a similar fall day more than 55 years earlier.
“Look, I found my old brush pants. I thought they were long gone. I wonder how they got in the bottom of this old tool box.”
“Do they still fit?”
I put them on over my jeans and buttoned them up. “Like a glove.”
There’s a rack on one wall, full of caps and hats.
“I wonder why I quit wearing this hat?” I plopped a camo hat with a three-inch brim on my head. “I wonder why I quit wearing this one?”
Willie shrugged and opened another yellow can. He took a sip.
“Because it looks kinda dorky on you?”
“I think that’s what you said the last time.”
“Probably the reason you quit wearing it.”
Leaving the hat on my head, I moved to another shelf. There was a DeWalt tool bag full of rain gear.
“I forgot I put all this in here.” I took out a rubberized wading jacket and put it on. “You remember this? I wore it when we went to Alaska in ’96.”
“Sure do. It still fits, too.”
A pair of rubber boots was in the bottom. I pulled them on.
“I can’t believe all this stuff is still in such good shape.”
The garage door opened and the War Department came out, bearing a mop and bucket. She paused when she saw me standing in front of Willie.
“Fashion show?”
“I’m looking for my binoculars and he’s helping.”
She studied Willie in his chair, surrounded by empty cans and shotgun shells. She sighed.
“That pair of binoculars is on a bookshelf in your office. I put them up high so the kids wouldn’t play with them.”
“Oh.”
“While you’re in rain gear, why don’t you wash my car for me while I finish cleaning the house by myself. You know, doing things for me is the Love Language I prefer the most.”
She went back inside while I took off all the outdoor gear.
Willie cleared his throat.
“Love language.”
“It’s something you wouldn’t understand.”
“Don’t want to.”
We high-fived and I got the garden hose while Willie turned his chair to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.