Through the years, I’ve often prepared a Dutch Kettle quail recipe I learned from my friend, the late outdoors writer Bob Hood. This recipe is simple, and we often prepared it for lunch after morning quail hunts.
The ingredients are pretty basic: quail, butter, salt, pepper and a couple rows of Ritz crackers crushed into cracker meal. About 45 minutes in a hot Dutch Kettle over campfire coals is all it takes to make a fast, tasty meal in the field. The cracker meal tastes a bit like dressing, but not the kind of dressing we are accustomed to during the holidays. There’s no celery, onion or sage in the mix.
This past week, I visited my two sisters who live side by side in their cozy little cabins near a popular lake. I told them to hold off preparing lunch, I had a plan. I am sure they were worried I might be thinking wild pork, which one of them has an aversion to. Actually, she never tried wild pork and never will, at least not intentionally.
I jumped out of my truck, got a pile of B&B Charcoal briquettes going and broke out my No. 10 Dutch Kettle. I had three cornish hens in the cooler, and shortly they were in the kettle with the other ingredients. The meal of baked chicken and this dressing of sorts was well received, and I think both the sisters will be preparing this dish in their kitchen ovens soon. But cooking in the house and cooking outside over coals and fire are two completely different endeavors.
Later in the week, back at home, I mentioned to my wife I was contemplating preparing quail and dressing outside at my cooking pit situated in front of my cabin. I was referencing the traditional variety of dressing made with veggies and cornbread and served with cranberry sauce. She thought I was crazy and began to quiz me as to how I would make the cornbread, sauté the veggies, etc., outside in my cast iron utensils.
“Why would you want to cook this complicated dish outside when we have a perfectly good oven?” she asked. “Won’t the wood smoke give it an off flavor?” I assured her I was up to the task and pulled some quail out of the freezer to defrost.
Baking cornbread is, of course, the first step in making dressing; cooking the quail and sautéing the onions and celery the second. I used some packaged cornbread mix in my Dutch Kettle, pulled off to the side of the fire, and soon had the cornbread baking. In a cast iron skillet with a stick of butter, I added celery, onions and about half a box of liquid chicken stock and a can of cream of chicken soup after the veggies were tender. I seasoned with sage, salt and pepper.
The quail had been simmering in another cast iron pot. I deboned the meat and added it to the veggies. My big skillet now contained everything necessary for dressing, except for the cornbread. Only three cast iron utensils were necessary, which make adjusting the heat from the coals easy. When the cornbread was done, I used a fork and broke it up into small pieces, then poured the skillet full of ingredients into the cornbread. I tasted the dressing and added a bit more black pepper and sage. It was a bit dry, so I added a little more liquid chicken stock.
A fresh supply of charcoal briquettes below and on top of the Dutch Kettle, and the dressing was allowed to bake an additional 40 minutes. I was concerned about the possibility of scorching the bottom of the dressing, so I gave it a quick check after 20 minutes to make sure the heat was just right.
Cooking with coals has some inherent challenges that include air temperature, wind and moisture. My campfire quail and dressing turned out to be very tasty, and I proved to myself just about anything can be cooked over coals that can be prepared in the kitchen. I’m sure this will become a staple at fall hunting camps.
Night hog hunting tip: Most of us who hunt hogs know that after a bit of hunting pressure wild porkers often go almost entirely nocturnal, bedding up during the day and feeding at night. I absolutely love hunting hogs around corn feeders, but watching a corn feeder at night for approaching hogs can be a bit boring and tiring. For several years, I have used a product made by Hogman Outdoors www.hogmanoutdoors.com called the Game Alert. The sole purpose of it is to let the hunter know when game is around the feeder. A red light on the unit is pointed toward the hunter and when game is close, the light comes on. This eliminates the need to continually use a light or night vision to watch the area around the feeder, making for a much more relaxing sit while waiting on the hogs to show.
