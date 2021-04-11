"Timeline” is a 2003 film directed by Richard Donner, from a book by Michael Crichton, that is currently being screened on HBO. I was keen on seeing it again, if only to see if my first impressions had changed. I was excited when it came out years ago because I had just finished the book, and I like anything about time travel. I felt the film treatment didn’t do the book justice and that remains true.
But it was fun to see Gerard Butler in one of his early films, and Frances O’Connor. The former has had a rich career, though he’s a mediocre actor. The latter is a terrific actress, but her career has been limited. (If you aren’t familiar with O’Connor, go back and see her in Jane Austen’s “Mansfield Park” (1999) and Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” (2002). Paul Walker, who died tragically in an auto accident in Los Angeles in 2013, and whose career came alive with the “Fast and Furious” films, oddly received top billing in the film.
The film is about an archaeology team working at a site at Castlegard, a medieval village in the Dordogne, France, by LaRoque Castle. They have been getting funding from an America company, ITM, outside Albuquerque, New Mexico, a company doing clandestine work on time travel, unknown to them.
When their academic leader doesn’t return from a visit to see if they’ve tampered with their site, several of them visit the corporate offices to see what’s going on. They’re told that the professor wanted to visit the site, when told it was possible, but hasn’t returned. Four of the five want to go after him, even though explanations about possible problems (like altered DNA — and that’s not the half of it) are scary.
But when they arrive, they find it’s the eve of the famous battle that essentially ended the French/English Hundred Years War, and that battle was fought at Castle La Roque. There are soldiers everywhere. Knights on horseback run them down and take them to Lord Oliver De Vannes (Michael Sheen), the English commander. He immediately has the French student in their group killed, believing him to be a spy. The other three are confined, though Marek (Butler) slips off to check on the young French woman he rescued from the English troops.
O’Connor’s character, Kate, has taken a good, though brief look at the living conditions and says “I wasn’t born here and I don’t expect to spend the rest of my life here, we’re getting out.” Did I mention that they are on a six-hour timer? And the medallions that expedite their leaving were confiscated by De Vannes.
For a group of academics who know they can’t mess with history, they’ve already made some alterations. De Vannes’ second in command is Sir William De Kere, a.k.a. William Decker (Marton Csokas). He was one of the ITM employees who was told to stay put as they discovered going back and forth too many times messed up your body. De Kere likes his new position and its liberties too much.
Crichton’s book gives much more detail regarding the physiology of ITM’s methods and its lethal effects. Plus, the plot requires more story regarding the personalities involved in both the corporation and the archaeology team. But if you’re interested in the subject, it’s a fanciful tale, indeed.
Richard Donner, a well-respected director of such films as “The Omen,” the original “Superman,” with Christopher Reeve, and the popular “Lethal Weapon” buddy movies with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, as well as producing the “X-Men” series, didn’t have the same success with “Timeline.” Some blamed producer Sherry Lansing, who demanded Donner re-cut the film. Paramount lost $49 million on a film that cost $80,000 at the time, a drop in the bucket for what it would cost to re-make it. Though I would sure love to see someone do it.
See you at the movies.
