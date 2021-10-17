HONEY GROVE — Local artist David Freeman is thoughtful when asked about how he learned the artistic skills on display in Paris with the Dr. Pepper mural along Clarksville Street. His newest installment is an equally colorful mural on the side of the Honey Grove Library.
“I’ve just always made art,” Freeman said. “Even as a small child, I would draw all the things I saw and never really thought about how it would unfold, but unfold it did I suppose.”
Freeman is now a successful working artist, not an easy feat to accomplish, and his employers could not be more pleased with his work.
“We were so impressed by his design, which so accurately captured the history and spirit of Honey Grove. And then so impressed by the attention to detail in the mural. We are thrilled with the result,” said Melinda Allison of the Honey Grove Industrial Foundation.
“We just love the mural. We were very impressed with David’s vision, and the reality of it turned out to be even more beautiful than the vision,” said Mitzi Sherwood, director of the Honey Grove Library.
The vision Sherwood speaks of is a poignant depiction of all the offerings that make Honey Grove “the sweetest little town in Texas.” The history of Honey Grove’s architecture and origins are represented inside the letters of the mural, set against a vivid backdrop of cattle grazing under a violet, orange and indigo sky.
Freeman first made sure to portray Davy Crockett. Crockett is the man who named the town after referring to it as “a honey grove full of honey-filled trees” in many letters to his family back home in Tennessee in 1836. Freeman also chose to portray the antiquated Christian Church because of the gothic aesthetic and history it represents as one of the oldest buildings in Honey Grove. The school and library are also shown inside the block-lettering as “they are places we are very proud of here in Honey Grove,” said Rhonda Cunningham, chairman of The Hall-Voyer Foundation.
The library has grown leaps and bounds this year alone as shown on a video uploaded to the city’s website. With the collaboration of the Honey Grove Industrial Foundation, partnering with the Honey Grove Friends of the Library Association and The Hall-Voyer Foundation, it was a storm of ambition, imagination and teamwork to bring forth all of the renovations and expansions residents can enjoy at the library and Lyman Hall.
“Freeman’s mural was really the grand finale we were all hoping it would be,” Sherwood said.
“We’ve been so blessed by all who have donated their time and efforts to see these improvements through and we really hope to inspire more folks to bring their business and families to Honey Grove as we continue to see growth and progress in our little town,” Cunningham said.
