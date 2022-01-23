There are several Holy Grails to seek in science. Our pursuit of knowledge through the filter of the scientific method and the tenacious minds using it has discovered a great many already, but more await. The most exciting part of science is the quest to comprehend the unknown and accomplish things that were merely dreams or science fiction in previous decades.
Over 6,000 people die each year waiting on a new organ in the U.S. Finding a way to take that number to zero would place one more grail in the box for science. A couple of approaches are currently being tested and even making their way into human trials. One process is genetically engineering animals such as pigs to produce organs that will not be rejected when transplanted into a human subject. Another method is using 3D Printing, bio-scaffolding, and stem cells to regrow organs in lab conditions that match the patient. Much work also occurs in regenerating tissues and organs inside the animal or person via gene modification. I fully expect these types of technologies to become increasingly common over the next few decades as science moves from the laboratory to the hospital.
In a scientific first, for humans anyway, a team of surgeons at the University of Maryland School of Medicine recently implanted a genetically modified pig heart into a 57-year-old male patient. When you use a non-human tissue or organ inside a human body, this is termed xenotransplantation. It is not new to science. What is new is the tweaking of the animal to make the process go smoother and hopefully dodge or ease the immune system’s attempt at rejecting the foreign transplant.
These modified pigs come from Revivicor at United Therapeutics. Google a bit more about their work when you get time. The pigs have had a growth hormone receptor gene knocked out, so they do not get huge and grow organs equivalent in size to human organs. Covering all the details of the other nine genes the pigs had modified would take more than my allowed space. If you love science, here is something to search more on. The pigs had three more “pig” genes deleted (Alpha-Gal, Cmah, and Beta-4-gal) and six “human” genes added (CD46, DAF, EPCR, Thrombomodulin, CD47, and HO1). These modifications aim to allow the pig organs to be placed in a human body successfully and avoid the significant complications from an intense rejection by the human immune system.
Time will tell how this goes for the first man with a gene-modified pig heart that is technically part human. So far, he is doing well. In October, this company also made news by having one of their modified pig kidneys attached to a brain-dead woman in New York University’s Langone Health. Her family approved of the trial, and the pig kidney functioned well and was not rejected by the woman’s body.
The combination of science’s ability to modify the genomes of life and advancements in medical technologies will lead to a day where getting new tissues or organs without any worry of rejection will be commonplace. I am unsure if this will come from 3D-Bioprinting engineered stem cells or by modifying animal life? Still, I fully expect to see stories like this become more common in my lifetime.
