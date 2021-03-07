A car horn went off in the parking lot of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe while the Hunting Club membership gathered in the large round corner booth to sip coffee and see if we could come up with a story no one had heard before.
To a man, we all recognized the repetitive blaring to be a car alarm. Knowing that not once in the history of technological security systems had anyone tried to break into or steal a car in broad daylight in front of Doreen’s, we still reached for the giant key fobs in our pockets.
In addition to our familiar reaction, a dozen other customers throughout the cafe either stood to dig into pockets for their ignition devices. The women immediately spun to look out the windows, then picked up their purses to dig around for their keys.
Large key fobs rose like tiny black balloons as the owners thumbed the devices just in case it was their vehicle that was making that irritating noise.
The noise ceased and what passed for normalcy in Doreen’s resumed. No one knew if it was their vehicle that caused the cacophony, but at least it ended.
Doc sighed.
“I wish we could go back to keys. Two keys for every car or truck. One for the ignition, and one for the trunk or tailgate. It was simple, and it worked.”
Willie gave his pocket a pat.
“I hate these things. They’re way too big and there’s no telling how many times I’ve set the alarm off while I was in the house. And you know what, not one person in the neighborhood ran out with a pistol or phone in their hand to foil a carjacking. No one pays any attention anymore.”
“They never did.” I pitched two gigantic fobs on the table. I forgot to leave the War Department’s keys at home, so I have two of these things in the way.”
Woodrow produced his fob.
“And the worst thing is that in the middle of this big plastic monstrosity, there’s a key anyway.”
Silence reigned as the information shot down neural pathways and understanding dawned. The membership dug out their devices and silence reigned, except for frustrated grunts, as we used short fingernails to pry out the little keys.
I held mine up.
“It’s a key. A real key.”
More metal contraptions rose as we squinted at them.
Woodrow turned his.
“This means I can leave this huge slug of plastic home and just carry the key.”
Jerry Wayne shook his head.
“No. These new cars won’t start without an electrical handshake from the fob.”
Willie squinted at his key.
“Just why are they called fobs?”
“Let me give it a shot.” I thought for a moment. “It’s an ornamental object attached to the end of a chain. Comes from the old days when men carried pocket watches and attached those little gizmos to jazz things up.”
“Never mind that, what’s an electronic handshake?” Willie waited for the answer as he inserted and removed the key over and over.
“It’s when the car’s computer is activated by the fob.”
Willie raised an eyebrow.
“I still don’t understand what a fob really is.”
Doreen shouted from behind the counter.
“It is a word that if I hear one more time, I’m kicking you all out.”
The guys stared at her for a long moment before getting back to the subject at hand.
Doc leaned back.
“You remember when you had a key that opened the door and started the car. I always carried a spare key in my wallet just in case I locked myself out.”
Willie laughed.
“Bet that’s not all you carried in that wallet for years.”
“Don’t go there!” Doreen’s shriek ran a shiver down my spine.
“That reminds me of when Rev locked his keys in the truck that day down on the Breckenridge lease.” Jerry Wayne tucked the key away in his pants.
A second shiver ran down my spine.
“That was the second coldest day I’ve ever gone deer hunting. I walked all the way from the stand, freezing to death and thought I was gonna cry when I saw the keys hanging from the ignition.”
Doc placed the fob and key on the counter, as if they were butterflies pinned onto a board for examination.
“That’s why I have another fob taped near the radiator. I don’t want to be freezing to death and decide that the best thing to do is pry the vent window open with a screwdriver only to break into a million pieces of glass.”
Doreen appeared at the table.
“Don’t y’all ever say fob again. I hate that word now, as much as when people say everything is amazing. Nothing is amazing if everything is amazing, and besides, they don’t have vent windows anymore.”
I blinked at her for a moment.
“Amazing.”
“What is?”
“That it never occurred to me that there’s a key in here. I’m going up to the hardware store to make another one, just in case I lose this big hunk of plastic.”
“It’ll only get you inside the truck,” Jerry Wayne said. “It wont start the car because there’s no handshake.”
“At least I’ll be warm in the truck while I wait for someone to come bring me the spare.”
“Good thinking.”
I put the key back into my pocket and someone’s car alarm went off out in the parking lot and everyone reached for their pockets and purses.
