Brr! Well, we’ve had our first taste of winter, and you can bet your best crankbait that with the cold nights, water temps will really drop.
I was on Pat Mayse this past weekend and noticed shad moving to the backs of coves. Bass were holding just off main lake and secondary points, as well as the backs of coves. The holding bass on the points were on some type of cover and were ambushing the shad as they moved towards the back of the coves. I also noticed that once in a while a couple of bass would bust into the school of shad. Don’t be surprised that bass are not the only fish moving with the shad.
Some white bass (sand bass) are hanging around the main and secondary points also. You might run into pickerel at the backs of coves too. Keep in mind with this cold front and lower temps, conditions are going to change on Mayse and our other area lakes. However, it is early, and the feeding will still happen, just not as much as when the water temps were warmer. What this means is that it will be very important to make repeated casts to your target area.
Keep an eye on those shad. If you notice them in schools near or on the surface, you will have bass actively feeding even though water temps are low. Baits that will work in these conditions are buzzbaits, swimbaits, jerkbaits, Scroungers with shad pattern trailers, shakyheads, A-Rigs, prop-type topwaters and double willow leaf spinnerbaits. That’s a lot of baits, but any one or two of them could produce several fish. Also, if you happen on a laydown or stump field, don’t forget to put a jig in the pile of brush several times.
Right now, the color of baits is determined by the shad because that’s what the fish are feeding on — so just “match the hatch.”
The forecast for the coming weekend says we will have temperatures in the low 60s, which is not too bad. After this cold snap, the fish will most likely be feeding sometime during the day.
Just have fun, be safe, and I’ll see you there.
A note to you hunters if you come across a dead rabbit. In April, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received test results confirming that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease was found in several species of wild rabbits in Texas. Since June, TPWD, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Animal Health Commission have not confirmed any new cases in wild rabbit populations in Texas. However, TPWD is seeking input from the public, especially hunters, asking that they report any dead rabbits found this fall and winter.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect both domestic and wild rabbit species. RHDV has been known to exist in all biological tissues and fluids within rabbits. In addition, RHDV has been known to survive on the landscape for more than 120 days and can withstand freezing temperatures. This disease is nearly always fatal and primarily affects adult rabbits.
The disease can spread between rabbits through direct contact with other infected rabbits or carcasses, contact with their meat or fur, contaminated food or water or other contaminated materials. These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging.
As deer, waterfowl and quail hunting seasons are in full swing, TPWD asks that hunters report any rabbit mortality events, especially in areas of the Panhandle and Trans Pecos regions where previously positive cases were confirmed by both the USDA and TAHC.
To date, counties with known mortality events include the following: Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Gaines, Hale, Hockley, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock, Pecos, Potter, Presidio, Randall and Ward counties. Reports of dead rabbits should be made to a local biologist in the county in which they were found. Biologist contact information can be found on the TPWD website.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.86 feet low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chuggers and poppers in 6 to 18 feet near brush, rocky shorelines and boat docks. Crappie are fair on small minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working topwater baits, spinners, and jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and nightcrawlers in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water slightly stained; 63 degrees; 4.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 2 to 15 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 8 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 2.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, crankbaits and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.52 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, senkos, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 67 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 61 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, spoons and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 60 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits in coves, along flats and rocks.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait below the dam, along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.59 feet low. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on flukes and live shad along creek channels, main lake and points. Striped bass are biting well on live shad in the main lake. Have had some reports of dead-sticking starting to pick up. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning docks on cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing crankbaits, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2 to 12 feet. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie have been biting on and off on boat docks.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
