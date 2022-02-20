I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve said “Kenneth Branagh should never direct movies in which he is acting.” He is like the old attorney joke: the attorney who represents himself has a fool for a client.
Branagh, who came to film from the stage always places himself center stage. And his Hercule Poirot foregoes the lovable fussiness of TV’s David Suchet, instead letting his considerable moustache enjoy the attention. (Though he has dropped the C-PAP-looking contraption he employed for 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”) He even has a whole early scene written into the Michael Green screenplay, justifying it.
I am talking about “Death on the Nile,” this new film version of Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel. The only other is that from 1978, with everyone from Mia Farrow and David Niven to Maggie Smith, and with the wonderful Peter Ustimov playing Hercule Poirot.
Branagh’s version has an eclectic cast, elegant costumes and plenty of glitz. After you get through the opening WW I scene, there is a puzzling transition to a jazz club in 1937, where Poirot is watching jazz singer Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo) ply her art. He watches as Jackie de Bellefort (don’t you just love these names) is heating up the floor dancing with her fiancé Simon Doyle, played by the gorgeous Armie Hammer (more on him later). She pauses, seeing her old college bud, heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) coming in and asks her to give her fiance a job and, “hey, you two should dance.” Well, that’s when things started going to hell in a handbasket.
Next thing you know, we’re in a small but terribly posh hotel in Egypt, where Linnet and Simon are on their champagne-infused honeymoon with a small group of their closest friends, servants and employees. It’s marred only by their personal stalker, Simon’s ex, Jackie. The happy couple are friends of Poirot’s friend Bouc (Tom Bateman), and as Bouc discovers Poirot staring at The Pyramids, he’s invited to join the fun.
Alas, Jackie, too, has found the party. But to get away, Simon and Linnet charter the S.S. Karnak. Finally! We get on the Nile.
Branagh’s film may be all sizzle and no steak, but you can’t fault his cast. Everyone is first class. Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French of BBC’s comedy “French and Saunders,” Wonder Woman, Annette Bening, British comedian Russell Brand looking quieter and more starched than I’ve ever seen him, Rose Leslie (late of “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones”), and that bad boy Armie Hammer — who incurred some terrible press early in 2021 regarding allegations of rape and assault and the film was already in the can — though delayed because of the spreading pandemic. It gave the marketing folks a bad case of nerves, but notice he’s been absent from publicity junkets and interviews.
And...I wanted to comment on the French/Brit actress, Emma Mackey, who plays Jackie. I couldn’t help but think of Margot Robbie when I was watching her. The resemblance is amazing. So I wasn’t surprised to find a Bing.images story mirroring the same.
See you at the movies.
