“Let’s go fishing.”
I was sitting in front of the old swamp cooler hanging in the west window of my grandparent’s living room when the Old Man made that announcement. It was so humid outside that I felt we were underwater, in fact, I think water was condensing on my head from the damp air.
I had to study his face for a minute to be sure he wasn’t pulling my leg. Old men used to do that all the time to boys. I’d walk up on the front porch at the store and give someone a smile and they’d take off.
“Good lord. Someone stole your teeth.”
“Dad pulled them when they got loose.”
“I remember when my boys were your age. You couldn’t take a nap for the sound of teeth rattling on the floor.”
Or maybe, “You know, I heard that if you shake salt on a bird’s tail, you can catch him. There’s one over there. Give ’er a try.”
Or even, “You better not swallow that watermelon seed. One’ll grow in your belly and pretty soon you’ll have one like me.”
But this time the Old Man wasn’t putting me on. He was serious, despite the heat. We gathered up a couple of Zebcos and headed for the creek that was running pretty good because one of those summer downpours pushed the water level up the day before.
He parked in the shade of a big pecan and he took a shovel from the back.
“Over there.”
I didn’t see anything different about where he pointed, but he knew something I didn’t, because in five minutes we had a coffee can full of the biggest redworms I’d ever seen.
Bait can in hand, we pushed through the woods to a spot he liked, but again, I didn’t see anything different than a dozen other places we’d fished. We stood in the shade of tall hardwoods. The heat around us baked a familiar sweet odor from the sycamores stretching high overhead.
A big log lay across the creek upstream from where we stood. Across on the other side, a thick blowdown lay in the water, trapping debris that floated past. Back then debris was leaves and light branches. There was little or no trash in the water.
Farther downstream on our side, a submerged log changed the flow of the creek as muddy water gurgled around and over the obstacle. He finally put down the bait can and we threaded worms onto our hooks.
“Well, Rev, where do you think we should throw out?”
“I don’t know.”
“Read the water.”
“How?”
“Look upstream and across there. See that leaf coming down on the other side? Watch what it does when it gets to that blowdown.”
The leaf swirled past a tangle of branches, then slipped into the thicker brush. It kept going, coming out the other side and swirled for a second before continuing on. He pointed.
“There’s a good chance a crappie or two might be under there. Bugs and worms do the same thing as that leaf, so the fish are laying under there in the shade, waiting for supper to come floating by.”
He pointed downstream.
“The same thing happens by that log. See that little boil?”
“No.”
“Sure you do. It’s where the water’s flowing around the log. Look, the surface changes there and it looks like water boiling on the stove.”
I’d watched my grandmother boil dang near everything we ate. Back then, if vegetables weren’t fried, they boiled them to the consistency of mush, so I figured out what he was talking about.
“I see it now.”
“Which one do you want to cast toward?”
Throwing across the creek would end up in a tangle of lines and limbs.
“The log.”
“Good idea.” He tilted his straw hat back, revealing a lock of red hair. “Flip it out front of us and let the bobber settle. It’ll drift in that direction and we’ll see what happens. Keep your line tight, and if there’s a big old cat laying under there, you’ll get him.”
“What if I get tangled?”
“If you don’t get hung up, you’re not fishing in the right place. We have plenty of hooks and weights if you break off.”
I flicked my line out and the bobber caught in the current. He cast at the same time, letting his own float drift toward the blowdown.
He laughed and raised the tip of his rod when the red bobber disappeared.
“That feels like a crappie!”
My eyes flicked to his line jerking in the water at the same time my own float disappeared in a swirl in the current. I’d seen how he didn’t jerk the line, so I copied his actions and the next thing I knew, I was tied into a fight.
“Raise the tip and point your rod upstream.” He reeled a hand-sized crappie to where we were standing. “You have a catfish, and he’ll head down into the thick of that brush.”
He didn’t offer to help me reel. Instead, I was either going to land the fish or lose it, both on my own.
“Rod tip up. That’ll keep his head up.”
“I’m gonna lose him!”
“You might.” That wasn’t exactly what I wanted to hear. “Keep reeling.”
The fish broke the surface and rolled.
“That’s a big blue cat. Rod tip up.”
His calm voice steadied my nerves and I kept reeling. Seconds later, he pushed the metal stake on our stringer into the muddy bank and lowered his crappie into the water. That done, he leaned out and when I pulled the fish close, he grabbed it behind the sharp fins and held it up.
“That’s close to three pounds, hoss. Good eatin’ size.”
Tucking a chew of Days Work into one cheek, he spat and gave me a grin. “I sure like fishing with someone who knows what he’s doing.”
I grew a couple of feet that day, and we fished until late evening, but I can’t remember if we caught another thing. It didn’t matter though. I was with the Old Man on new terms.
